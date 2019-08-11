Sarett Nature Center
Music and butterflies: 1-3 p.m. today. Harpist Meg Rodgers will play music in the butterfly house. Cost for non-members is $6 for adults, $2 for kids; for members, $2 for adults and $1 for kids.
Birds of prey program: 3 p.m. Aug. 22. Join a naturalist for a 30-45 minute program on the birds of prey that live at Sarett. Adult members and kids free, non-members $5.
Ron Dudek’s carnivorous plants: 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Dudek discusses his experiences growing venus flytraps, pitcher plants and sundews. His book on the subject will also be available for purchase. Cost for non-members is $7 for adults, $3 for kids; for members, $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Seasonal flower arranging workshop: noon-2 p.m. today. Learn how to create two organically designed fresh floral arrangements with floral designer Beth Barnett. Flowers and supplies will be provided.
Tallgrass prairie walk: 2-3:30 p.m. today. See new flowers blooming in the tallgrass prairie.
Pond study for kids: 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Children ages 6-10 visit Fernwood’s ponds to catch crayfish, tadpoles, dragonfly nymphs, giant water bugs and more. Dress in old clothes and shoes and bring a change of clothes. Cost is $10, or $8 for members.
Kids go buggy: 2-4 p.m. Aug. 18. Children ages 6-10 learn about insects and explore the grounds to find butterflies, beetles and dragonflies. Cost is $10, or $8 for members.
Harbor Country Hikers
Warren Dunes hike: 1 p.m. Aug. 18 starting at the Floral Lane entrance to Warren Dunes State Park. Local arborist Christian Siewert will lead one of his favorite walks through the park, and share his tips for identifying native species while reading the body language of trees and facts about the common issues associated with our local forests. Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all, though membership ($20 for individuals and $30 for families) is encouraged.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday (closed Easter). For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. today, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 25.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 15; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Register 6-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
Dowagiac Conservation Club
Hunter safety course: 6-9 p.m. Aug 22 and Aug. 23, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug 24. Registration from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the club. There is no charge for the class. A birth certificate is required at registration, and all three classes must be attended to receive a hunter safety card. For more information contact Richard at 424-5186.
