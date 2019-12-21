Sarett Nature Center
Winter break scavenger hunt: Dec. 21-Jan. 5. Enjoy Sarett's trails while completing a fun scavenger hunt. Stop at the front desk for details.
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 18. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Wild Ones meeting: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Meetings held the last Sunday of each month. Get involved with restoring native plants, natural landscapes, and pollinators to your backyard and local community. For more information on Wild Ones, please visit www.wildones.org or contact Heather Catania at skaarcat@aol.com.
Ask a naturalist: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Fernwood. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by email to info@fernwoodbotanical.org, or bring them with to get answered that morning. Cost is $10 ($8 for members).
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Winter archery: Youth instructional 2 p.m. Jan. 5. Equipment provided, no charge, non-members welcome. Youth 3-d 3 p.m. Jan. 5, no charge, non-members welcome. Traditional 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 6 for 10 weeks, compound 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Both leagues $50 for members, $100 for non-members. For more info call Dan at 277-4789.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 18. Register from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 14. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.
