Maple Sugar 101: 1-4 p.m. Sundays Feb. 19 through March 19. Attend one of the first four Sundays, then return on March 19 to bottle syrup. Join naturalist Dane in this hands-on class that allows families, or groups of up to five, to make their own maple syrup from start to finish. Learn how to identify maple trees, collect sap, boil, filter, and then bottle maple syrup. Each group will take home a minimum of one quart of finished syrup. Call 927-4832 to register. Cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. Space is limited.