Warren Dunes State Park
Invasive species removal work day: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 27. Meet at picnic ground between park headquarters and campground. Volunteers will help remove non-native tree saplings from dune areas to protect the natural habitat. No experience is necessary. Bring work gloves and hand trimmers if possible.
Sarett Nature Center
Halloween at Sarett: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to help discover wild creatures and fun activities along the lighted trail. Families can start their journey anytime between 6:30 and 7:30. Snacks and crafts will be inside. Cost is $5/person. Bring a flashlight. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Poetry Writing in the Gardens: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. An introductory workshop to explore nature poems and poets and find inspiration at Fernwood's flowers, trees, river and paths. Cost is $30, or $24 for members.
Halloween Happening: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. Activities include trick or treating in the gardens, a fun, creepy craft, skoopy creatures and stories, and more. Cost is $5 per car.
Wild about weasels: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9. Children ages 6-10 learn about the weasel family. Dress for walking the trails. Cost is $12, or $10 for members.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Deer hunter sight-in day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Cost is $5 per gun. Open to the public. Sight in at 50 and 100 yards. Contact Al Foster at 930-4110 with questions.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. Oct 27, Nov. 10; 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 5; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Register 6-7 p.m. Dec. 3. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
Submit information for Get Outdoors to sports@TheHP.com, fax to 429-4392 or call 429-1294 by Wednesday.