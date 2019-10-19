Warren Dunes State Park
Invasive species removal work days: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. Meet at picnic ground between park headquarters and campground. Volunteers will help remove non-native tree saplings from dune areas to protect the natural habitat. No experience is necessary. Bring work gloves and hand trimmers if possible.
Sarett Nature Center
Fall walk at Yankee Springs Recreation Area: 1 p.m. Oct. 20. Meet at Sarett and join a naturalist to visit Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Middleville, which includes 30 miles of hiking trails. Cost is $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Call 927-4832 to register.
Halloween at Sarett: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to help discover wild creatures and fun activities along the lighted trail. Families can start their journey anytime between 6:30 and 7:30. Snacks and crafts will be inside. Cost is $5/person. Bring a flashlight. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Poetry Writing in the Gardens: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26. An introductory workshop to explore nature poems and poets and find inspiration at Fernwood’s flowers, trees, river and paths. Cost is $30, or $24 for members.
Halloween Happening: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. Activities include trick or treating in the gardens, a fun, creepy craft, skoopy creatures and stories, and more. Cost is $5 per car.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Nov. 4; 2 p.m. Oct 27, Nov. 10.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26. Register 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
