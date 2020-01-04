Warren Dunes
Volunteer stewardship work days: 1-4 p.m. Jan 12, 19 and 26. Meet at the picnic ground between the park headquarters and the campground. Volunteers will help remove non-native woody bushes and vines from dune areas. No experience is necessary. Dress for the weather, bring a pair of work gloves and hand trimmers if you have them. For more information, contact Heidi M. Frei at freih@michigan.gov.
Harbor Country Hikers
Robinson Woods Preserve quiet hike: 1 p.m. Jan. 18. HCH president Pat Fisher will share the postglacial history of the area during the 1.5-mile moderate level hike. Cold weather gear and water are recommended. For more information, visit harborcountryhikers.com.
Sarett Nature Center
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 18. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Find out what it means to be a Sarett naturalist, learn about the animals of Sarett, and do projects. Other meetings Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 23. Cost is $6 per session. Call 927-4832 to register. Membership is required.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Ask a naturalist: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Fernwood. Questions can be submitted ahead of time by email to info@fernwoodbotanical.org, or bring them with to get answered that morning. Cost is $10 ($8 for members).
Terrarium making: 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Fernwood. Learn the art of creating a chic miniature garden under glass. Plants, potting mix and containers provided, but feel free to bring your own creative elements. Cost is $55 ($44 for members). Register by Jan. 15.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Winter archery: Youth instructional 2 p.m. Jan. 5. Equipment provided, no charge, non-members welcome. Youth 3-d 3 p.m. Jan. 5, no charge, non-members welcome. Traditional 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 6 for 10 weeks, compound 3-d league starts 7 p.m. Jan. 7. Both leagues $50 for members, $100 for non-members. For more info call Dan at 277-4789.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 16; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 18. Register from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 14. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 to register.
