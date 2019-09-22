Sarett Nature Center
Junior naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23, Dec. 14, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21, April 18 and May 3. A club for kids ages 7-12 who are really interested in nature. Cost is $6/session or $45 for all sessions. Membership is required. Call 927-4832 for more information or to register.
Nature with Nate: 1 p.m. Oct. 12. Enjoy a walk with Sarett's director Nate Fuller, exploring the trails for fall's blooms, birds and bugs. Members and kids free, non-members $5.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Color Wheel: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Detroit natural dye collective Color Wheel will lead a bundle dyeing workshop and a garden tour of native and cultivated dye plants at Fernwood. Cost is $90, or $72 for members. Each participant will take home a silk scarf of their own creation.
Glamour Pumpkin Decorating: 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Turn a pumpkin into an elegant planter or centerpiece. All supplies are provided. Cost is $30, or $24 for members. Register by Oct. 1.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. Sept. 22; 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 26. Register 6-7 p.m. Oct. 22. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
