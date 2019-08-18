Sarett Nature Center
Birds of prey program: 3 p.m. Thursday. Join a naturalist for a 30-45 minute program on the birds of prey that live at Sarett. Adult members and kids free, non-members $5.
Ron Dudek's carnivorous plants: 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Dudek discusses his experiences growing venus flytraps, pitcher plants and sundews. His book on the subject will also be available for purchase. Cost for non-members is $7 for adults, $3 for kids; for members, $3 for adults and $2 for kids.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Kids go buggy: 2-4 p.m. today. Children ages 6-10 learn about insects and explore the grounds to find butterflies, beetles and dragonflies. Cost is $10, or $8 for members.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 2 p.m. today, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 25.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14. Register 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
South Haven Rod & Gun Club
Youth Shooting Sports Day: Saturday. Registration 9 a.m., safety instruction class 10 a.m. There is no cost for students, and lunch and beverages are provided. For more information, call 269-767-1078.
