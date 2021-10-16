Sarett Nature Center

Women In Nature (W.I.N.) event – Fall Color at Dowagiac Woods: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 23. Meet Sarett naturalists at Michigan Nature Association’s Dowagiac Woods to explore the beauty of fall color on some trails less traveled.

Submit information for Get Outdoors to sports@TheHP.com, fax to 429-4392 or call 429-1294 by Wednesday.