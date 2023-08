An evacuation order following a brush fire that burned 10 acres on Maui was lifted by emergency officials. The fire on the Hawaiian island prompted temporary evacuations Saturday in a residential neighborhood of Lahaina before firefighters brought it under control. The fire broke out just a few miles from the site recently ravaged by deadly blazes. The Maui County Emergency Management Agency lifted the evacuation order at 5 p.m. and gave residents permission to return. The order had covered a small number of homes in the hills above Kaanapali resort hotels. Maui County says firefighters doused flames from above using a helicopter and with hoses on the ground.