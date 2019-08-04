Sarett Nature Center
All about amphibians: 3 p.m. Thursday. Join a naturalist for a 30-45 minute program on the amphibians that live at Sarett. Non-member adults $5, adult members and kids free.
Singing insects: 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Carl Strang discusses different kinds of singing insects found around lower Lake Michigan, and will lead a hike in search of some of them. Non-member adults $5, adult members and kids free.
Music and butterflies: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 11. Harpist Meg Rodgers will play music in the butterfly house. Cost for non-members is $6 for adults, $2 for kids; for members, $2 for adults and $1 for kids.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Seasonal flower arranging workshop: noon-2 p.m. Aug. 11. Learn how to create two organically designed fresh floral arrangements with floral designer Beth Barnett. Flowers and supplies will be provided.
Tallgrass prairie walk: 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 11. See new flowers blooming in the tallgrass prairie.
Pond study for kids: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14. Children ages 6-10 visit Fernwood’s ponds to catch crayfish, tadpoles, dragonfly nymphs, giant water bugs and more. Dress in old clothes and shoes and bring a change of clothes. Cost is $10, or $8 for members.
Harbor Country Hikers
Dusk hike: 8 p.m. Saturday at Chikaming Township Park & Preserve. HCH Vice President Stacey LaRocco will share tips to help enjoy the different perspective of the outdoors and sounds of the twilight. Flashlights are needed. Harbor Country Hikers events are open to all, but membership is encouraged and costs $20 for individuals or $30 for families. For more information, go to harborcountryhikers.com.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday (closed Easter). For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 6:30 p.m. Monday, 2 p.m. Aug. 11.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Aug. 15; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Register 6-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
