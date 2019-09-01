Sarett Nature Center
Fall into Autumn Festival: Sept. 7. The festival will feature many different family friendly events including nature hikes, wagon rides, crafts, music from Campfire Stu, face painting and more throughout the day. Cost for non-members is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and $25 per family; for members, $8 for adults, $2 for kids and $20 for family. Call 927-4832 for more information.
Paddle on the Kalamazoo River: noon Sept. 22. Meet at Sarett and a naturalist will take participants to the river. Paddle from the Allegan dam to the pipeline. Cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members and includes kayak, transportation and equipment. Must register by calling 927-4832.
Fernwood Botanical Garden
Monarch butterfly tagging: 2-3 p.m. Sept. 1. Local experts the Pozivilko family discuss the monarch life cycle, how to create a Monarch Waystation, and the Monarch Watch tagging program. View live monarch butterflies and see them released into the wild.
Fall birds at Warren Dunes: 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Study regional species, migrating warblers, young-of-the-year birds, and the first of our winter residents. Meet at the Warren Dunes State Park Floral Lane entrance. Cost is $15 for non-members, $12 for members. Warren Dunes entry fees apply.
The marvel of trees: 1-2:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Become familar with methods for estimating the age of trees and use one of them on a scavenger hunt for Fernwood Big Trees. Cost is $12, or $10 for members. Register by Sept. 13.
Vintage Fishing Tackle
Vintage Fishing Tackle: 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Crown Event Center in New Carlisle, Ind. Huge collection of vintage fishing lures, reels, flies, tackle boxes. Part of Labor Day Auction.
Berrien County Sportsman’s Club
Combo hunter safety/bow hunter safety class: 6-9 p.m. Sept 16-18, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 21. Cost is $10, and all dates must be attended to receive certificates. Call Dan at 277-4789 to register.
Trap and skeet shooting: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Coloma Rod & Gun Club
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 8 a.m.-5 p.m second Saturday of each month. Cost is $105. Call Andrew Zachary at 351-2051 or 944-7802.
Trap shooting: Thursdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon.
Archery: Ranges open for members at any time; public hours are 8 a.m.-noon Sundays and Thursdays 6-10.
Breakfast: Breakfast is available from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday. For more information, go online to www.colomarodandgunclub.com.
Watervliet Rod & Gun Club
Trap shooting: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Sept. 8.
Carrying concealed weapon classes: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 14. Register 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10. Saturday class features an attorney or police officer to speak and answer questions, an NRA course, personal protection in the home, and three hours of range time with one-on-one supervision. Cost is $100. Call 468-3837 or 470-9191 to register.
