Gondrezick off to strong start to season

Benton Harbor graduate Kysre Gondrezick is off to a good start in her junior season on the West Virginia women’s basketball team.
Gondrezick was selected to the Cancun Challenge All-Tournament Team over Thanksgiving weekend, and was named the West Virginia Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday.
West Virginia split two games in Cancun. Gondrezick had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Mountaineers to a 73-60 victory over New Mexico.
Gondrezick is leading West Virginia in scoring on the season with 19.2 points per game. She has been excellent at 3-point shooting, connecting on 20 of her 40 attempts. She is also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.
The Mountaineers are 5-1 on the season.
Saladin brothers continue swim success
Buchanan graduates Trayton Saladin and Parker Saladin, who swam for the Bridgman co-op team, both helped their college teams win invitationals on the weekend of Nov. 23.
Trayton helped West Virginia win the first-ever WVU Invitational. He placed in several events and finished third in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:49.02.
Parker helped Cincinnati win the House of Champions meet at IUPUI. He placed third in the 200 butterfly in 1:46.77.
Mosier playing for St. Mary’s
Former Buchanan and Lake Michigan College standout Jade Mosier is a senior on the St. Mary’s College women’s basketball team.
Mosier is second on the team in scoring at 8.8 points per game and third in rebounding with 6.1 per contest.
The Belles are 4-4 on the season.
Adams receives honor
Dowagiac graduate Reid Adams, a senior offensive lineman on the St. Xavier football team, was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team in November.
Adams was a regular starter for the Cougars, who finished 9-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA playoffs.
College Notes appear periodically throughout the school year. Send your information to sports@TheHP.com.