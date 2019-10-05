White feathers of the great egret stand out against green and blue backgrounds, and one such egret was found Tuesday in Royalton Township by Bob Conrad of St. Joseph, who took some great photos.
The great egret is about the size of the more common great blue heron, over three-and-a-half feet tall with a four-and-a-half-foot wing span. The great egret sports a yellow bill and black legs and feet. It is the only egret which has that color combination.
Michigan is at the northern limit of the great egret’s range. It is more numerous in the southeastern U.S.
Great egret nesting takes place in Michigan during May through July. Pairs of adult egrets may nest alone, in colonies with others of the same species, or in rookeries along with great blue herons.
During July and August, egrets disperse from the nesting areas and wander a great distance. This is called post-breeding dispersal, accounting for the increase of egret sightings during August and September.
The species gradually departs Michigan during September and early October. Although great egrets are not often reported after the middle of October, some have been reported locally into November.
On Sept. 30, Brad Anderson photographed a female common yellowthroat along the Yellow Birch Trail of Warren Dunes State Park. The common yellowthroat is a member of the warbler family, and is quite numerous in our region from May through October.
The male looks quite different from the female, having a black mask over most of the face. Yellowthroats are common in cattail marshes and overgrown fields where they nest.
Like other species in the warbler family, yellowthroats are currently migrating to more southern latitudes. Most common yellowthroats winter in the southeastern U.S. and will be gone from Michigan by the middle of October.
Several readers have asked whether or not hummingbirds will remain here too long if feeders are left out. Hummingbirds will not delay migration because they have access to sugar water in hummingbird feeders.
Migration is triggered mainly by the amount of daylight and by weather. Fall hummingbird migration in southern Michigan peaks in September and tapers off in early October. I suggest taking hummingbird feeders down on Oct. 10, or ten days after the last hummingbird was seen.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.