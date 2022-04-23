A male pileated woodpecker is photographed on April 5 at the suet feeder of Rick and Vicki Thomas of Stevensville. This male is told by the red mustache near the bill, and the red feathers extending from the forehead to the bill, both lacking on the female.
The first few days of April brought the first great egrets into Southwest Michigan from the south this year. One on April 3 at Harbor Shores was seen by several onlookers, including Ann Miller of Benton Harbor, who submitted a photo. On average, the first spring sighting of a great egret in Berrien County is April 2.
Most great egrets that nest in Michigan begin the process in May among heron rookeries, alongside their more common cousin, the great blue heron. While I am not aware of any confirmed nesting of the great egret in Berrien County, it is very likely nesting pairs have occurred in the inaccessible swampland of Pipestone and Bainbridge Townships.