Great horned owls have returned to a nest in Baroda that has been in used over the course of the last several nesting seasons.
Brad Anderson located the active nest on April 1 and took some photos. Anderson said the nest is located among a group of tall trees east of the Baroda City Mill building on Lemon Creek Road.
In Anderson’s photo we can see one adult great horned owl on the nest. It is not known if the egg, or eggs, have already hatched.
Young great horned owls are cared for by both parents until late fall or early winter when they disperse. Adult great horned owls pair bond for life and may reuse the same nest for several years, known as site fidelity.
Much of Southwest Michigan is open farmland with woodlots interspersed here and there, which is prime habitat for the great horned owl. The species can be found throughout Michigan but is more common in the southern Lower Peninsula.
The month of April is the time when yellow-bellied sapsuckers can be commonly found in our area as they work their way to Canada and northern Michigan, where they will spend the summer. On April 1, Jim Ollis of Lincoln Township provided a photo of a sapsucker in action in his Lincoln Township backyard.
This aptly-named woodpecker has been documented to drill for sap from over 200 species of native trees. Sapsuckers also eat insects that have been attracted to the sap holes.
Sapsuckers prefer to excavate nest holes in aspen trees, which are more common to our north. The species is most common here in April, but by May local numbers dwindle. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers located after May 20 are noteworthy. Southbound migrants arrive as early as late August, but by October most have moved to the southern U.S. A few overwinter locally.
The brown thrasher is a songbird that arrives in Southwest Michigan in early April and spends the summer nesting season here before departing in September. I received several reports of the species last week, including one photographed on April 6 in the backyard of Dick Schinkel of Oronoko Township.
Brown thrashers prefer semi-open areas and forest edges, and avoid large tracts of unbroken forest. They are more common in southern Michigan where this type of habitat is abundant.
On April 5, a golden-crowned kinglet hit the window of Edgewater Center in St. Joseph, and while stunned, was photographed by Kathy Burch before regaining its senses and resuming its northward migration.
Gary Kunkel of Royalton Township reported an exceedingly early male rose-breasted grosbeak in his yard on April 2. Kunkel also discovered an eastern bluebird egg in a nest box on April 1, and a second egg the next day.
On March 31, Claire Gillespie of St. Joseph sent me a video of a bald eagle, taken on the grounds of Berrien Hills Golf Club, not far from where a pair of eagles nested last year. American toads have emerged from winter hibernation last week, as I have heard calls of male toads during recent warm nights, coming from ponds and other wetland areas. Males emit a trill-like call lasting from 10 to 30 seconds.