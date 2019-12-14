Rose-breasted grosbeaks turn up occasionally in Michigan during the months of December through February. They winter mainly in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.
On Dec. 5, Madeline Johnston noticed a female rose-breasted grosbeak at her feeder in Berrien Township. Johnston was able to take two photos of the bird for confirmation.
Females have a distinct white stripe head, wing bars and pinkish bill. The female’s appearance overall is mottled gray and white.
The adult male is quite striking with its black-and-white appearance and distinct rose-colored breast. In winter, the male’s colorful plumage becomes more drab, but overall color pattern remains.
Rose-breasted grosbeaks are common in Southwest Michigan from May through September.
The species went unrecorded in Michigan during the winter months until New Year’s Day 1972, when one was recorded on the Jackson area Christmas Bird Count.
Since then, approximately 40 winter records for Michigan have been reported, including 10 records within the last 10 winters. Still, rose-breasted grosbeaks are very rare in the region during the winter months.
Berrien County has two previous winter records of the species: one on Dec. 21, 1997 during the Berrien Springs area’s Christmas Bird Count, and one on Dec. 4-5, 2003 in Benton Township.
In winter, rose-breasted grosbeaks that turn up in northern states change their diet from insects and worms to seeds and suet cakes.
Johnston’s bird has not relocated since its initial sighting on Dec. 5.
Carol Chinski of St. Joseph sent in a photo of an adult great black back gull, seen on Dec. 7 at Weko Beach in Bridgman. The great black back gull is the largest gull on Earth, with a wing span of over five feet.
Most of the great black back gull population resides along the Atlantic seaboard, but in winter some turn up in the Western Great Lakes, via the St. Lawrence Seaway, Lake Ontario or Lake Erie.
In Michigan the species is found annually from fall through spring in small numbers.
Another snowy owl was photographed on Dec. 6 in southern Royalton Township by Mary Jo Canaday of Berrien Springs.
Canaday spotted the owl as it perched atop a phone pole at the corner of Scottdale and Linco Roads, at approximately 5 p.m. that day.
As you can see in the photo, this individual snowy owl appears nearly all white, as opposed to the owl featured last week which was white with black horizontal bars.
The snowy owl in Canaday’s photo is likely an adult male, as they tend to be more whitish in plumage than females.
Jonathan Wuepper is an area naturalist. Report your sightings to him at wuepperj@gmail.com.