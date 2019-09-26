St. Joseph high school golfer Ryan Guzzo has already had a great experience meeting golf legend Jack Nicklaus.
He'll look to have another one with his son Gary Nicklaus this weekend at the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee in Pebble Beach, California.
The tournament pairs junior golfers from The First Tee with some of the top senior golfers in the world in a PGA Tour Champions event. Guzzo is the fifth player from The First Tee of Benton Harbor to be selected in the past three years.
Guzzo and Gary Nicklaus will tee off at 1:08 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and at 8:38 a.m. Saturday at nearby Poppy Hills Golf Club.
Guzzo met Jack Nicklaus as a 9-year-old in 2012 when Nicklaus put on a golf clinic at Harbor Shores, a course he designed. Guzzo later chose to do an eighth-grade project on Nicklaus, who responded by sending him a signed picture.
"He's a great guy," Guzzo said. "He's a lot nicer than most other people that have that scale of popularity."
Guzzo arrived at Pebble Beach on Monday. He found out that Gary Nicklaus would be his playing partner on Tuesday and was able to meet him.
"It was great," Guzzo said. "He's a super nice guy. He's excited for the weekend."
Guzzo will play a practice round at Pebble Beach today. He played practice rounds at Poppy Hills on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"(Poppy Hills is) a very challenging course, very tight course," he said. "Lots of trees. It's very hard. Very beautiful course, many holes overlooking the ocean which is super nice."
There are three separate competitions at the event. Professional players will play all rounds in a standard format. Guzzo and Nicklaus will play in a Pro-Junior Team gross best ball format. A total of 156 amateur players will also be involved in a Pro-Amateur foursome net best ball tournament.
Guzzo said he's looking forward to playing with professionals and learning "everything they pay attention to that I need to start paying attention to."
Contact: bsanders@TheHP.com, 429-1294, @HPBenSanders