Guzzo to compete in PURE Championship

St. Joseph High School golfer Ryan Guzzo will represent The First Tee of Benton Harbor at the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee in September.
The PURE Insurance Championship is a PGA Tour Champions golf event held at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.
Guzzo is the fifth high school golfer from Southwest Michigan in recent years to compete at the event, which pairs First Tee golfers with PGA Tour Champions players.
St. Joseph’s Cailey Rooker and Mason Dirlam and Lakeshore’s Logan Essig competed in 2017. Lakeshore’s Davis Longyear was at the 2018 competition.
Guzzo will be a senior at St. Joseph this fall. He has been a participant at The First Tee of Benton Harbor for nine years. When not attending class as a participant, he volunteers with the younger classes throughout the week. He also volunteers at a local basketball camp during the summers.
“I feel a little bit surprised to be accepted into the PURE Insurance Championship,” Guzzo said in a news release, “but I am extremely glad to be given this opportunity.” I am beyond excited to have the chance to experience California and have the chance to make more connections with people around the country.”
Nearly 1,000 teens from First Tee have played in the PURE Insurance Championship.
The PURE Insurance Championship is the only event of its kind where 78 First Tee teenagers from across the country are paired up with 78 PGA Tour Champions players and 156 amateurs during an official tour tournament.
Guzzo will compete for the Pro-Junior Team title.
Participants were selected by a national panel of judges based on their understanding and application of the values and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability.
Play will be conducted on Pebble Beach and Poppy Hills on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.
The final round will contested at Pebble Beach on Sunday, Sept. 29, where 23 First Tee juniors will compete based on their 36-hole performance.
The tournament will crown one male and one female First Tee Junior Champion on Sunday.