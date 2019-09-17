Haley Goff: Doing whatever Bridgman volleyball needs

For Bridgman senior Haley Goff, volleyball has always been a sport where she can be a natural leader.
Goff, a right-side hitter and setter for the Bees, is in her fourth varsity season at Bridgman.
Nearing the midway point of the season, Goff and the Bees are starting to find their stride, currently sitting at 14-3-2.
Bridgman coach Jim Ragosta said Goff’s willingness to support the team in different roles is a big reason for the team’s collective success.
“Her work ethic has always been super,” said Ragosta. “She can do a lot of things for the team, but she’s willing to do anything to make the team successful. She does set, she does hit, and she excels tremendously in both of those. Whatever I need her to do, I’ve never had any kind of push-back with her saying, ‘I’m a hitter, not a setter,’ or anything like that, and we’ve played a lot of games together.
“I can put her in some different positions on the court that she doesn’t really play. She’s just totally committed to the team.”
In Bridgman’s 19 matches, Goff has tallied 201 kills, 38 aces and 19 blocks, all team-leading numbers.
She’s also added 172 digs and 114 assists.
Goff is active in volleyball year round, playing at the Dunes Volleyball Club in La Porte, Ind., when Bridgman is out of season. She is also a member of National Honor Society.
Goff also excels in the classroom, carrying a 4.1 GPA.
When did you start first getting into volleyball?
I started playing about seven years ago, when I was 10 in fifth grade. I had just quit gymnastics, and I wanted to try a new sport. My mom saw an ad for “fall ball”, which is a little camp that they ran at Dunes (Volleyball Club).
Do you have any personal or team goals for your senior year?
For myself, I guess it’s less of a numerical goal. I just want to be playing my best for every game. Not a specific number of kills or a specific number of assists, just my personal best all the time. For the team, I really want to take districts this year. My freshman year we won districts. (The team) is all hard workers.
What are your plans for after high school?
I’d really like to play volleyball in college. I’m still in contact with several coaches, so I haven’t decided where I want to go yet, but I know I really want to.
Is there anything that you like to do in your spare time when you’re not in school or playing volleyball?
In my spare time, I like to listen to music a lot. I hang out with my friends and we hammock. I also crochet.
What is your favorite thing about playing volleyball?
One of the things I really like about volleyball is how cooperative it is. You can never win just by yourself, you have to rely on all of your teammates. I like the team aspect of it all.
