Kyle Manning’s five-yard run in the final minute gave Hartford a 14-12 victory over White Pigeon on Friday and an automatic berth in the state playoffs.
“They genuinely wanted to make the playoffs,” Hartford coach Brad Manning said. “In the fourth quarter when they were beat up, they just continued to fight. Tonight they fought hard. They willed it out.”
White Pigeon (6-2, 7-2) led 12-7 late in the fourth quarter. The key play for Hartford (5-3, 6-3) was a long gain on a hook-and-ladder. Receiver Dylan Voss caught a pass and lateraled to Aaron Sinclair, who went down the sideline for a 60-yard gain, helping to set up the touchdown.
The Indians then recovered an unintentional onside kick to secure the victory.
Hartford would’ve had a chance to make the playoffs at 5-4 with a loss, but coach Manning said he wasn’t optimistic about the Indians’ playoff point numbers.
“We don’t lie to them,” he said. “We all knew it was win and in, not and out.”
Brandywine 52, Buchanan 38
Jordan Abrams rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns to help Brandywine hold off Buchanan and clinch an unbeaten regular season.
Gabe Gouin added 85 yards passing and 71 rushing for Brandywine (9-0)
Levi Zelmer led Buchanan (3-6) with a big passing night, throwing for 357 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.
Brandywine 16 15 14 7 — 52
Buchanan 0 17 14 7 — 38
First quarter
Bry — Shane Brown 4 pass from Gabe Gouin (Brown pass from Gouin), 7:14.
Bry — Jordan Abrams 64 run (Jalen Briggs pass from Gouin), 4:23.
Second quarter
Buc — Darius Griggs 25 pass from Levi Zelmer (Logan Grwinski kick), 11:54.
Buc — Grwinski 35 field goal, 7:37.
Bry — Gouin 2 run (Brown pass from Gouin), 4:22.
Buc — Aidan Kile 2 pass from Zelmer (Grwinski kick), 2:44.
Bry — Abrams 2 run (Bryce Taberski kick), 0:01.
Third quarter
Bry — Abrams 48 run (Taberski kick), 9:10.
Buc — Carter Harrington 57 pass from Zelmer (Grwinski kick), 4:57.
Bry — Abrams 8 run (Taberski kick), 1:46.
Buc — Gavin Fazi 29 pass from Zelmer (Grwinski kick), 0:25.
Fourth quarter
Buc— Johnny Rager 42 pass from Zelmer (Grwinski kick), 11:01.
Bry — Abrams 5 run (Taberski kick), 1:00.
Bry Buc
First downs 24 19
Total net yards 475 409
Rushes-yards 49-390 13-52
Passing yards 85 357
Comp-att-int 12-21-2 17-41-3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-85 5-45
Punts-avg. 4-34.3 4-31.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — Brandywine: Abrams 34-309, Gouin 10-71. Buchanan: Zelmer 12-52.
Passing — Brandywine: Gouin 12-21-2 85. Buchanan: Zelmer 17-41-3 357.
Receiving — Brandywine: Brown 7-52. Buchanan: Rager 5-93, Fazi 4-88, Harrington 2-62, Kile 4-61, Griggs 2-53.
Records — Brandywine 9-0, Buchanan 3-6
Portage Central 21, Niles 6
Niles ended its season with a loss on the road to Portage Central.
The Vikings finish the season at 2-7 overall, with a 1-4 conference mark.
Brayden Lake connected with Nate Goins on a 49-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter for the Vikings’ lone score.
N 0 0 6 0 — 6
PC 7 0 7 7 — 21
Records — Niles 1-4 SMAC West, 2-7; Portage Central 2-3, 5-4.
Complete results unavailable.
Michigan Lutheran 37, Big Rapids Crossroads 22
Michigan Lutheran capped off its season of eight-man football with a big offensive performance.
Titans quarterback Spencer Harris completed eight passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns.
Jordan Ramirez and Nate Menzimer each caught two touchdowns, with Ramirez also adding 106 yards rushing and a score on nine carries.
Menzimer caught just two passes, but each of his receptions were for a score. He tallied 165 yards receiving.
ML 12 19 0 6 — 37
BRC 6 0 8 8 — 22
First quarter
ML — Jordan Ramirez 55 pass from Spencer Harris (2 pt. failed).
ML — Nate Menzimer 85 pass from Harris (2 pt. failed).
BRC — 74 kick return (2 pt. failed).
Second quarter
ML — Cameron Guse 3 pass from Harris (2 pt. failed).
ML — Ramirez 25 run (kick good).
ML — Ramirez 35 pass from Harris (2 pt. failed).
Third quarter
BRC — Walsh 1 run (2 pt. good).
Fourth quarter
BRC — Mayer 2 run (2 pt. good).
ML — Menzimer 80 pass from Harris (2 pt. failed).
ML BRC
First downs 13 17
Total net yards 466 296
Rushes-yards 24-156 59-281
Passing yards 310 15
Comp-att-int 8-25-0 1-7-1
Fumbles 1 3
Individual statistics
Rushing — Jordan Ramirez 9-106, TD.
Passing — Spencer Harris 8-25-310, 5 TD.
Receiving — Nate Menzimer 2-165, 2 TD, Ramirez 3-95, 2 TD.
Tackling — Ramirez 12, Menzimer 11.
Records — Michigan Lutheran 2-7, BR Crossroads 1-8
Volleyball
Watervliet d. Hartford 25-19, 25-7, 26-28, 25-21
Hartford — Khashya McCoy 8 kills, 2 blocks; Megan Nelson 6 kills, 2 aces, 13 digs; Alexis Snodgrass 2 kills; Gillian Kuehnle 5 assists; Descenya Rodarte 4 assists; Karla Robles 1 ace, 9 digs.
Record — Hartford 10-33.