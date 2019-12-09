Hartford’s boys basketball team will look a lot different this year, but the goal remains the same.
After graduating four three-year starters, the Indians are looking to make a run at a Southwest 10 Conference title this season.
Hartford ended the 2018-19 season with an 18-4 record and a second-place finish in the conference. Senior Aaron Sinclair is the lone returning starter. Sinclair was a first-team all-conference selection last season after averaging 19 points per game.
“We’re going to have some inexperience out there,” Hartford coach John Johnson said. “Graduating so many starters will be painful at the beginning, but Aaron and the Elijahs will provide leadership for us.”
Point guard Elijah Ledesma was the sixth man last year and will move into the starting lineup along with guard/forward Elijah Rodarte.
The Indians will need sophomores Kaden Johnson, Tanner Kinchen, and Elijah Smith to step in and produce if the team is to contend with league favorites Marcellus and Cassopolis. Johnson (6-4) and Kinchen (6-4) provide Hartford with size in the post while Smith will contribute as a combo guard.
“Marcellus is going to be good this year,” Johnson said. “Cassopolis will be up there too. With what we have, I think we can compete with everybody else in our league.”
Decatur is ready to take the court under third-year head coach Rick Athey.
The Raiders bring back senior Ben Cerven, an all-conference honorable mention selection at guard, and senior guard Colin Warkentien. Jake Mroczek and Hunter Slavings also return.
“Those four are going to lead what we do,” Decatur coach Rick Athey said. “(Ben) will be the catalyst for our team,” “Hunter leads our defense and sets the tone at that end of the floor.”
The Raiders will field just eight players on the varsity roster. Forward Ethan Makowski and guard Roy Dear will be called upon early and often to produce.
“(Ethan’s) just steady,” Athey said. “ He’s not flashy but he’s intelligent. He does the right things at the right times and won’t be out of position. Roy is an outstanding athlete. He can score and do a lot of things on the floor.”
Along with the lack of roster depth, the lack of size in the interior could also cause problems for the Raiders this year.
“Our ability to rebound is a concern,” Athey said. “We’re not going to be the biggest team, but if we can box out and limit our opponent’s shots we should be in good shape. I think the biggest strength we have is that these guys have played together for a while. It’ll be good to see that chemistry play out on the court.”
Even with eight players, Athey is confident Decatur can keep pace with the Southwest 10’s best.
“If we get a couple of breaks, we might be right there,” He said. “Our league is going to be balanced this year. Cassopolis will probably be the leader of the pack, but Marcellus and Centreville are in the mix. We can be in the mix, too.”
