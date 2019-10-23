PORTAGE — The Hartford boys soccer team came up short against Dansville on Tuesday.
The Aggies edged the Indians 2-0 in Division 4 regional semifinal action held at Portage Central High School.
“We have a talented, small group of seniors and a talented group of younger learners,” Hartford coach Nick Blackmer said. “It’s a great experience for these guys; You’re disappointed in the moment and would’ve loved to win but you’re thankful for the great season we had.”
A Matthew Frantz corner goal from Ethan Ryder in the first half put the Aggies up 1-0 at halftime and set the tone of the game. The Aggies tallied their second goal when Ryder lofted an arching shot that bounced past Kaden Johnson and into the net.
Hartford’s defense was able to limit Dansville to just six shots on goal, but the Indians had just four shots of their own.
“The first half was the difference-maker,” Blackmer said. “Our goal was to limit the touches of Ryder which I think we did this game. One miscue led to that corner goal and that was the difference-maker.”
Hartford finishes the season with a 19-4 record. The Indians lose Miguel Cardoso, Chris Ramon, Joel Soto, Jerri Mendoza, and Nick Pultz to graduation, while players like Danny Gutierrez, Alan Gonzalez, and Bryan Cardoso are expected to return.
“We always joke that they’re too nice,” Blackmer said. “They’re the type of young men that you hope your daughter takes home to prom. They represent what Hartford soccer is all about.”
While the loss of the senior class will hurt, Hartford will look to reload as they have done in recent seasons.
“Each year I get asked ‘when are you guys gonna be bad?’ My answer’s always ‘maybe next year.’ That’s a tribute to our young kids learning from my older kids. We started five underclassmen today against a senior-heavy Dansville squad. Their best soccer is ahead of them.”
Dansville 2, Hartford 0
Goals – Matthew Frantz, Ethan Ryder.
Shots on goal – Dansville 6, Hartford 4.
Saves – Kaden Johnson (H) 4, Charles Foster (D) 4.
Records – Dansville 23-2-1, Hartford 19-4.
