HARTFORD — After a sluggish start to the game, the Hartford boys basketball team used a 19-0 run in the second quarter to capture a 70-52 Southwest 10 Conference win over Bangor on Wednesday.
“We started slow in the first quarter,” Hartford coach John Johnson said. “We talked about their press and talked about playing the game at our pace. Once we got our pace going, everything fell into place for us.”
The Vikings used a 7-0 run in the second quarter to trim the Indians’ lead to 20-17 before Hartford’s Aaron Sinclair took the game over. The junior scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter as the Indians outscored the Vikings 27-12 in the period to put the game away.
“His shot wasn’t falling early and we talked about taking the ball to the basket,” Johnson said. “Generally, he’s going to be the best athlete on the floor most nights. When the ship isn’t sailing well, it’s nice to have somebody like that.”
The Indians led by as many as 26 in the fourth quarter. Elijah Ledesma and Tanner Kinchen scored 12 points apiece for Hartford.
“I was happy with our pace tonight,” Johnson said. “Our defense is really good, we just need to rebound better offensively. We’re a great defensive team but if we don’t take care of the boards we’ll be in trouble.
“Overall, I was happy with our performance coming out of break.”
Omar Jeffries led Bangor with 11 points.
The conference win keeps Hartford on pace with the top teams in the Southwest 10, while Bangor is still looking for its first win of the season.
The Vikings hit the road on Thursday to play Decatur at 7:30 p.m. and Hartford will travel to Mendon Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
“We’ve been ahead in the fourth quarter every game this season,” Johnson said. “We’ve let a few of those get away from us. Hopefully tonight, with the pace we played at, the kids will start doing more of the things we need to do to be successful.”
Hartford 70, Bangor 52
HARTFORD (70)
Aaron Sinclair 10 1-2 25, Elijah Ledesma 6 0-0 12, Tanner Kinchen 5 2-2 12, Elijah Rodarte 2 2-2 6, Kaden Johnson 2 0-0 5, Dylan Voss 2 0-0 4, Ricky Baker 1 0-0 2, Sergio Canseco 1 0-0 2, Darius Webb 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 5-6 70.
BANGOR (52)
Omar Jeffries 4 2-2 11, Elijah Fuller 4 0-3 8, Even Tate 3 0-0 7, Seth Brunn 3 0-2 6, Damarious Osten 1 1-2 4, Anthony Pasley 1 0-0 3, Max McGuire 1 0-0 2, Jaden Jones 1 0-0 2, Zach Trainor 1 0-0 3, Michael Hardester 1 0-0 2, Tyler Brenne 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 5-11 52.
Hartford 12 27 16 15 – 70
Bangor 9 12 12 19 – 52
3-point goals – Hartford 5 (Sinclair 4, Johnson), Bangor 5 (Trainor, Jeffries, Tate Jr., Osten, Pasley). Total fouls – Hartford 14, Bangor 12. Fouled out – None. Technical Fouls – None.
Records – Hartford 2-1 SW10, 2-2; Bangor 0-3 SW10, 0-4.
