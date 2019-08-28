Hartford’s football team will feature a new-look offense when the season begins this week.
With that, the Indians will be making switches at a few key skill positions, although the faces in those positions will remain familiar.
Junior Aaron Sinclair played quarterback last fall for the Indians, but will move to the backfield as Hartford’s primary running back.
Kyle Manning, a senior, will slide into the quarterback position after seeing a few reps in the final two games of last season.
“We’re rolling out a different kind of offense,” said Hartford coach Brad Manning, in his third season as Indians coach. “Its a little unique, a little different. We’re all kind of learning as we go, so to speak. That’s been really refreshing.
“Our game has evolved so much since the last time we’ve played,” Manning added. “Each one of our groups from year-to-year has brought something different. Last year, we were more of a power team. The year before, we tried to be a little more finesse. So this year, who knows. We’re trying to be a little bit more multiple than we have been in the past.”
Hartford has featured a two-back look in the past. Manning said there isn’t necessarily a go-to No. 2 running back for the Indians at this point.
“We tried our best to run a two-back system last year,” he said. “Through some things, we ended up losing one. We have a series of people that could be back there with Kyle (this season), but our main guy will be Aaron.”
Sinclair will have plenty of big bodies in front of him on the offensive line.
Seniors Yair Delgado and Dave Fernandez highlight offensive and defensive lines that will feature significant size.
“We are very big for the first time in ages,” Manning said. “We have a sophomore named Tanner Kinchen. It’ll be hard not to see him. We haven’t been blessed by huge linemen, but this year we have some great, big leaders up there.”
Manning is optimistic that the combination of size and speed will bode well for the Indians.
“Our skill position guys, they seem like they can catch the ball,” Manning said. “We haven’t been known to throw it around. I feel like, if we wanted to, we could do it.
“We’re hoping we can get our little fast ones into open spaces and make some things happen.”
The Indians are coming off a 5-4 season last fall, just missing out on a spot in the playoffs.
Hartford won its first four games before dropping four straight to fall to 4-4.
Manning said the schedule for Hartford might be a bit more favorable this season, as the Indians will face last year’s top two teams conference teams, Cassopolis and Centreville, in the first two games of the season.
“The size school we are, if you lose one or two guys, he plays offense, defense and special teams, you can lose like six spots. Last year, that got us,” said Manning. “We’re really hopeful that right out of the gate we can stay healthy and ready to go, so we can go into both of those games as fresh as we can.
“I’m hopeful that we can keep it rolling, and we definitely can get into one of those streaks where we win four or five. Every year we set a goal to win conference and make the playoffs, so I don’t think this year will be any different.”
