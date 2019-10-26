Bridgman's girls cross country team won its first-ever regional title at Saturday's Division 4 regional meet held at Allendale High School.
The Bees will compete next Saturday at the Division 4 state finals, held at Michigan International Speedway.
"We've had a pretty solid top five all year," Bridgman coach Spencer Carr said. "They all just came out and ran like they're capable of. Nobody really did anything special, they just all ran a good race for us and we were able to win pretty easily today."
Each of the Bees' first five finished inside of the top 15. Karsyn Stewart led the way, finishing second in 19:55. Arie Hackett was right behind Stewart in 20:17, with Summer Fast and Jane Kaspar placing in the top 10. Mikaela Owen rounded out Bridgman's top five.
Carr said there are four teams that have a realistic shot at the top two spots next Saturday. He identified defending state champion Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart as a possible favorite, as well as Adrian Lenawee Christian and Hillsdale Academy.
"I think it's going to be whoever has the best race next Saturday," Carr said. "(We) know that our goal is next week. We just had to get through today and hopefully perform well next Saturday."
The Bees boys also performed well, placing second as a team.
Chipper Steffey and Luke Blesy were standouts for Bridgman, placing third and fifth, respectively.
Other individual qualifers included Allison Glendening and Grace Stockdale of Lake Michigan Catholic on the girls side, as well as the Lakers' Michael Golden and River Valley's Logan Payne in the boys race.
St. Joseph ran in the Division 1 race at Portage. The Bears boys placed 15th, while the girls finished 11th.
Riley Mullen qualified on the girls side, placing ninth in 19:30.
Division 4 teams also competed at Portage.
Lawrence's boys team qualified for state after placing second with 95 points, trailing Mendon's 77.
Isaiah Beiter (17:50) was sixth overall for the Tigers, with Alan Macyauski (18:10) finishing ninth.
Edward Lopez of Eau Claire also qualified with a 12th-place finish.
For girls, Eau Claire's Ericka Lopez (second overall in 21:07), Lawrence's Madeline Madsen (ninth, 21:46) and Decatur's Breanna Franks (10th, 21:47) will head to state as individuals after top-15 finishes.
Division 4
at Allendale High School
Girls
Team scores — 1. Bridgman 35, 2. Muskegon Western Mich. Christian 66, 3. Fruitport Calvary Christian 88, 4. Libertas Christian 117, 5. Lake Michigan Catholic 125, 6. Holton 139, 7. Muskegon Catholic Central 145, 8. Potter's House 151, 9. Gobles 224. No team score: River Valley, New Buffalo, Martin, Tri-Unity Christian.
Individual winner — Abby VanderKooi (Musk. WMC) 18:09.0.
Bridgman — 2. Karsyn Stewart 19:55.0, 3. Arie Hackett 20:17.5, 7. Summer Fast 21:06.2, 10. Jane Kaspar 21:25.9, 13. Mikaela Owen 21:32.8.
Lake Michigan Catholic — 9. Allison Glendening 21:18.0, 15. Grace Stockdale 21:44.4, 23. Isabelle Schrauben 23:05.5, 38. Amelia Lewis 24:13.8, 51. Bailey Siglow 25:49.9.
River Valley — 20. Rylee Rogers 22:48.9, 39. Taylor Volstorf 24:16.2, 48. Alyssa Montgomery 25:35.1.
New Buffalo — 34. Abby Vitale 23:36.4, 58. Sara Eberly 26:56.5.
Boys
Team scores —1. Potter's House 50, 2. Bridgman 54, 3. Muskegon Western Mich. Christian 93, 4. Gobles 124, 5. Martin 138, 6. River Valley 163, 7. Tri-Unity Christian 212, 8. Libertas Christian 216, 9. Muskegon Catholic Central 227, 10. Holland Calvary Christian 236, 11. Lake Michigan Catholic 240. No team score: New Buffalo, Fruitport Calvalry Christian, Holton, West MI Academy of Environmental Science.
Individual winner — Caleb Stout (PH) 16:49.3.
Bridgman — 3. Chipper Steffey 17:11.3, 5. Luke Blesy 17:22.3, 12. John Sanderson 17:55.8, 14. AJ Hackett 18:08.1, 24. Jayce Warren 18:37.5.
River Valley — 13. Logan Payne 17:57.8, 16. Gavyn Rogers 18:17.7, 40. Joshua Seifert 19:46.3, 49. David Forker 20:40.3, 54. Jaren Christ 20:54.7.
Lake Michigan Catholic — 9. Michael Golden 17:51.7, 39. Nathaniel Green 19:36.3, 67. Isaac Reeve 21:26.8, 69. Braden Warner 21:59.0, 70. Noah Siglow 22:06.1.
New Buffalo — 75. Evan Spriggs 22:41.2, 76. Keagan Papke 22:44.6, 81. Evan Messinger 24:24.3.
Division 1
at Portage West Middle School
Girls
Team scores — 1. West Ottawa 62, 2. Jenison 98, 3. Caledonia 101, 4. Hudsonville 118, 5. Byron Center 151, 6. Portage Central 202, 7. Zeeland West 229, 8. Mattawan 231, 9. Loy Norrix 241, 10. Kalamazoo Central 269, 11. St. Joseph 278, 12. East Kentwood 285, 13. Holland 289, 14. Grandville 312, 15. Portage Northern 316.
Individual score — Arianne Olson (WO) 17:26.1
St. Joseph — 9. Riley Mullen 19:30.2, 31. Olivia Ippel 20:15.2, 67. Lizzy Nelson 21:29.1, 84. Francesca Melloso 22:41.6, 87. Morgan Tschetter 22:43.5.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Caledonia 62, 2. Zeeland West 63, 3. Grandville 92, 4. Hudsonville 96, 5. Kalamazoo Central 137, 6. Portage Northern 141, 7. East Kentwood 206, 8. Jenison 216, 9. Portage Central 225, 10. Holland 265, 11. Mattawan 290, 12. Loy Norrix 297, 13. West Ottawa 311, 14. Byron Center 396, 15. St. Joseph 413. No team score: Wyoming.
Individual winner — Jozef Meyers (LN) 15:39.7.
St. Joseph — 66. Drew Nisbet 17:34.1, 77. Jacob Haunhorst 17:48.1, 88. Ayden Moyer 18:11.8, 89. Michael Melvoin 18:12.4, 94. Will Fiesbeck 18:36.5.
Division 4
at Portage West Middle School
Girls
Team scores — 1. Kalamazoo Christian 31, 2. St Philip Catholic Central 48, 3. Marcellus 97, 4. Lawrence 108, 5. Athens 109, 6. Cassopolis 125. No team score: Climax-Scotts, Colon, Decatur, Eau Claire, Heritage Christian, Kalamazoo Hackett, Mendon, Tekonsha, White Pigeon.
Individual winner — Lauren Anderson (Cass) 20:49.9.
Lawrence — 9. Madeline Madsen 21:46.2, 28. Naomi Norris 24:26.9, 30. Lily Marsh-Peek 25:09.9, 33. Peyton Murney 25:49.5, 50. Erika Gonzalez 27:49.1.
Decatur — 10. Breanna Franks 21:47.6, 32. Chloe Burnett 25:47.0, 40. Jasmine Martinez 26:22.1, 56. Layna Swink 30:10.3.
Eau Claire — 2. Ericka Lopez 21:07.4.
Boys
Team scores — 1. Mendon 77, 2. Lawrence 95, 3. Kalamazoo Christian 96, 4. Cassopolis 101, 5. Colon 116, 6. St Philip Catholic Central 155, 7. Tekonsha 180, 8. Heritage Christian 196, 9. Eau Claire 201, 10. Marcellus 203, 11. Kalamazoo Hackett 213. No team score: Athens, Climax-Scotts, Decatur, White Pigeon.
Individual winner — Cole Millirans (Cass) 17:24.9.
Lawrence — 6. Isaiah Beiter 17:50.1, 9. Alan Macyauski 18:10.1, 16. Charlie DeGraves 18:28.2, 30. Mauricio Mancera 19:23.3, 34. Brody Amthor 19:40.2.
Eau Claire — 12. Edward Lopez 18:18.2, 26. Adam Blankenship 19:08.9, 40. Jonathon Capula 20:35.7, 63. Anthony Perkins 22:54.0, 74. Nathan Borr 28:33.0.
Decatur — 59. Keegan Richardson 21:47.1, 66. Gavin Smith 23:33.0, 67. Cameron Ross 23:40.1.
Volleyball
Bridgman defeated Brandywine 26-24, 25-23 on Saturday in the final match of the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference Red Division tournament, clinching the division title.
Bridgman and Brandywine both went 4-1 on the day in the round-robin format. The Bobcats led 24-18 in the first game before Bridgman rallied for the victory, then hung on in a close second game to win the division title.
"It was pretty much winner was going to take all," Bridgman coach Jim Ragosta said. "That was just a phenomenal match. The whole team contributed. Haley Goff just totally took control of the offense. She just dominated to close the game out."
Goff, who recently missed time with an ankle injury, led Bridgman with 47 kills on the day.
BCS tournament
Round-robin records — Bridgman 4-1, Brandywine 4-1, Buchanan 2-3.
Bridgman — Lily Badger 3 aces, 1 kill, 77 assists, 35 digs; Peyton Oman 11 aces, 21 kills, 2 assists, 43 digs; Takiya Cornelius 8 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs; Haley Goff 2 aces, 47 kills, 16 assists, 2 blocks, 38 digs; Summer Janes 15 kills, 1 block, 15 digs; Haylee Kanous 1 ace, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs; Madelyn Oman 6 aces, 1 kill, 45 digs; Autumn Brown 2 aces, 16 digs; Jenna Henderson 1 assist; Elise Schmaltz 1 kill, 1 assist; Maura Killips 1 ace, 1 kill, 4 digs.
Buchanan — Josie West 28 kills, 11 digs, 6 aces; Faith Carson 15 kills, 5 blocks; Katie Schau 16 kills, 26 digs, 3 aces; Kylie Boller 11 kills; Lauren Strefling 8 digs, 3 aces; Hailey Jonazke 8 digs; Kaylin Rogers 5 digs, 5 blocks, 6 aces; Claire Shelton 70 assists.
Records — Bridgman 33-10-2, Buchanan 12-18.