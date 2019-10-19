St. Joseph led DeWitt after three quarters of Friday’s non-conference football game before the Panthers dominated the fourth on their way to a 30-14 victory.
St. Joseph (6-2) trailed 7-0 at halftime, but scored 14 points in the third quarter on touchdown runs of six yards by Christian Myers and eight yards by Jeremiah Sterling.
DeWitt (6-2) responded by scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter. All four Panther touchdowns came on passes of 20 yards or more from Andrew Schorfhaar to Luke Bresser. Schorfhaar finished 20-for-32 passing for 289 yards, and Bresser caught six aerials for 145 yards.
Sterling led St. Joseph’s rushing attack with 24 carries for 59 yards. Myers caught four passes for 42 yards and completed a 66-yard pass to Luke Hedstrom.
St. Joseph will play Portage Northern for the Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference West Division championship next Friday.
St. Joseph 0 0 14 0 — 14
DeWitt 7 0 0 23 — 30
First quarter
D — Luke Bresser 21 pass from Andrew Schorfhaar (Brandon Soltis kick), 3:25.
Third quarter
SJ — Christian Myers 6 run (Brent Huff kick), 7:50.
SJ — Jeremiah Sterling 8 run (Huff kick), 0:36.
Fourth quarter
D — Bresser 20 pass from Schorfhaar (Soltis kick), 10:37.
D — Soltis 21 field goal, 8:57.
D — Bresser 53 pass from Schorfhaar (Soltis kick), 6:16.
D — Bresser 36 pass from Schorfhaar (kick failed), 3:56.
SJ D
First downs 16 18
Total net yards 269 391
Rushes-yards 45-107 31-102
Passing yards 162 189
Comp-att-int 9-29-1 20-32-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 8-64 6-54
Punts-avg. 6-28.8 4-24.0
Individual statistics
Rushing — St. Joseph: Sterling 24-59, Konner LaVanway 6-22, Griffin Shinrock 4-14, Myers 4-11. DeWitt: Schorfhaar 12-32, Collin Dinninger 9-31.
Passing — St. Joseph: Andy Blomgren 8-28-1 96, Myers 1-1-0 66. DeWitt: Schorfhaar 20-32-0 289.
Receiving — St. Joseph: Luke Hedstrom 2-72, Myers 4-42, LaVanway 1-28, Shinrock 1-11, Nick Borre 1-9. DeWitt: Bresser 6-145, Mason Gilbert 2-49.
Tackles — Konner LaVanway 13, Brent Huff 10.
Records — St. Joseph 6-2, DeWitt 6-2.
Coloma 22, Delton Kellogg 20
Coloma earned a big win with an upset over Delton Kellogg.
The Comets and Delton traded blows all night, with the teams trading scores throughout the game before Delton took a late lead.
It was Coloma’s Cody Palgen who scored the game-winner, running 39 yards to put Coloma (1-3 SAC Lakeshore, 2-7) ahead for good after trailing 20-16 in the fourth quarter.
Palgen had only two rushes, but tallied 65 yards. Kenyon Boyd had a big night on the ground, rushing for 154 yards and a score on 27 touches.
Christian Eutsey also scored for Coloma.
C 8 8 0 6 — 22
DK 7 6 0 7 — 20
First quarter
DK — Bradley Bunch 37 run (Gabrielle Petto kick).
C — Kenyon Boyd 1 run (Boyd run).
Second quarter
C — Christian Eutsey 5 run (Michael Case run).
DK — Jordan Rench 16 run (2 pt failed).
Fourth quarter
DK — Bunch 1 run (Petto kick).
C — Cody Palgen 39 run (2 pt failed).
C DK
First downs 15 15
Total net yards 346 304
Rushes-yards 38-252 49-294
Passing yards 94 10
Comp-att-int 4-7-1 2-3-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-18
Penalties-yards 8-45 4-19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Coloma: Kenyon Boyd 27-154, TD; Cody Palgen 2-65, TD; Christian Eutsey 1-5, TD.
Passing — Coloma: Michael Case 2-4-75, INT; Boyd 2-3-19.
Receiving — Coloma: N. Santarias 2-55, Michael Dancer 1-37.
Tackling — N. Schwanke 7.5, I. Ishmael 6, Case 4.5.
Records — Coloma 1-3 SAC Lakeshore, 2-6; Delton-Kellogg 1-3, 4-4.
Schoolcraft 54, Watervliet 0
Watervliet traveled to Schoolcraft and struggled to a 54-0 loss in a Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore matchup.
The Panthers drop to 0-4 in-confernce and 2-6 overall. They’ll host archrival Coloma next Friday.
W 0 0 0 0 — 0
S 28 13 13 0 — 54
Records — Watervliet 0-4 SAC Laksehore, 2-6; Schoolcraft 4-0, 8-0.
Buchanan 41, Comstock 6
Buchanan picked up its third win of the season with a rout over Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division opponent Comstock.
Bucks quarterback Levi Zelmer threw three touchdown passes, two to Gavin Fazi and another to Darius Griggs.
Zelmer was 10-of-14 passing on the night for 264 yards for the Bucks.
Johnny Rager and Keeghan Pelley each added a rushing score for Buchanan (2-1 BCS Red, 3-5).
B 14 20 7 0 — 41
C 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
B — Gavin Fazi 36 pass from Levi Zelmer (Johnny Rager from Zelmer), 8:57.
B — Fazi 15 pass from Zelmer (kick failed), 1:34.
Second quarter
B — Rager 5 run (Logan Grwinski kick), 8:08.
B — Keeghan Pelley 15 run (kick failed), 7:50.
B — Darius Griggs 68 pass from Zelmer (Grwinski kick), 1:58.
Third quarter
B — Zelmer 5 run (Grwinski), 6:50.
Fourth quarter
C — 25 pass (kick failed), 4:18.
B C
First downs 14 10
Total net yards 348 122
Rushes-yards 24-84 14-28
Passing yards 264 108
Comp-att-int 10-14-0 8-16-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-55 6-55
Punts-avg. 0-0 5-26.4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Buchanan: Johnny Rager 4-38, TD; Keeghan Pelley 4-25, TD.
Passing — Buchanan: Levi Zelmer 10-14-264, 3 TD.
Receiving — Darius Griggs 2-119, TD; Gavin Fazi 3-75, TD; Rager 3-58.
Tackling — Fazi 5.5, Aidan Kile 4.5, Pelley 4.
Records — Buchanan 2-1 BCS Red, 3-5; Comstock 0-3, 2-6.
Brandywine 57, Parchment 35
Gabe Gouin tallied seven total touchdowns in the Bobcats’ win over the Panthers.
Jordan Abrams added 169 rushing yards for Division 6 No. 3 Brandywine, which led 38-20 at halftime and moves to 8-0 on the season.
B 24 14 6 13 – 57
P 14 6 8 7 – 35
First quarter
P – Connor Stutz 40 run (pass good), 11:10.
B – Gouin 8 run (pass good), 10:12.
B – Shane Brown 57 pass from Gouin (run good), 6:43.
P – Stutz 1 run (pass failed), 3:53.
B – Jordan Abrams 2 run (run good), 0:20.
Second quarter
B – Brown 15 pass from Gouin (kick good), 11:47.
B – Brown 23 pass from Gouin (kick good), 11:33.
P – 6 fumble recovery touchdown (pass failed), 4:23.
Third quarter
B – Gouin 13 run (kick failed), 10:06.
P – Cole Dean 69 pass from Ethan Spink (pass good), 9:47.
Fourth quarter
B – Brown 4 pass from Gouin (kick good), 11:55.
B – Brock Prenkert 1 run (kick failed), 4:52.
P – Dean 6 run (kick good), 0:33.
B P
First downs 24 13
Total yards 488 385
Rushes-yards 51-315 25-163
Passing yards 173 222
Comp-att-int 7-11-0 11-17-1
Individual statistics
Rushing – B: Abrams 19-169, Gouin 10-71. P: Stutz 9-102, Trey Sigourney 5-50.
Passing – B: Gouin 5-10-138-0. P: Stutz 7-12-101-1.
Receiving – B: Brown 5-134, Jaelen Briggs 2-39. P: Dean 2-101, Chase Covell 2-39.
Tackles – B: Connor Janowiak 10, Brock Prenkert 10.
Bridgman 62, Tri-Unity Christian 18
Bridgman continued its impressive inagural eight-man season with another blowout win.
Quarterback Hunter Adams led the way for the Bees, completing 6-of-11 passes for 184 yards and a score, as well as adding 72 yards and two scores on the ground.
Adams’ main target for the night was Donnie Necas. Necas grabbed four Adams passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Nate Necas also had a massive game on the ground, running for 229 yards and three scores on 19 touches.
Defensively, Reid Haskins and Jackson Schmaltz each had interceptions for the Bees. Leading tacklers were Andrew Pliley with 13, Kristian Dalton with 11 and Adams with 10.
B 8 30 16 12 — 62
TUC 12 0 0 6 — 18
Records — Bridgman 5-1 Southwest Michigan Eight-man, 7-1; Tri-unity 4-2, 4-4.
Complete results unavailable.
BC Central 49, Niles 42
Niles (2-6) fell just short of earning its third win of the season, falling in a shootout to Battle Creek Central (3-5).
After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings’ offense came alive in quarter two, most notably highlighted by a 90-yard kick return for a score by Javond Ball.
Ball had a few big plays for Niles, as he also intercepted two passes on defense, one of which was returned for a score.
Brayden Lake connected with Nate Goins on two long passes for scores, one in the second for 86 yards and another in the fourth for 34.
N 0 21 7 14 — 42
BCC 7 14 14 14 — 49
Records — Niles 2-6, BC Central 3-5.
Complete results unavailable.
Martin 62, Michigan Lutheran 0
Michigan Lutheran struggled to put a stop to a strong Martin rush attack, as the Titans fell 62-0.
The Clippers outgained Lutheran 336-18 on the ground and 356-134 overall.
The Titans did find success through the air, however. Quarterback Spencer Harris connected with Cameron Guse on three passes for 58 yards. Harris had 91 pass yards on the night.
Defensively, Jordan Ramirez led the way with seven tackles.
ML 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mar 32 16 14 0 — 62
Records — Lutheran 0-6 Southwest Michigan Eight-man Football League, 1-7; Martin 6-0, 8-0.
Lawrence 48, Bangor 0
Lawrence (3-5) won its third straight game after dropping its first five. Bangor fell to 0-7.
Lawrence had 335 rushing yards. Quarterback Bol Bak ran 15 times for 196 yards and two scores, and threw for 37 yards, including a touchdown toss to Juan Villanueva. Jakob Edson rushed for 76 yards and a score and had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Zach Payment and Bailee Page also added rushing touchdowns. Brandon Lopez led the defense with 15 tackles, and Anthony Saldana added eight tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Boys tennis
St. Joseph finished tied for 10th with seven points in the Division 3 state finals at Kalamazoo College, while Berrien Springs scored four points in the Division 4 state finals at Hope College. Play continues today with flight semifinals and finals, but no local players advanced.
St. Joseph had three flights reach the quarterfinals — Kellen Lear at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles pairing of Trey Beauchamp and Kaleb Parrett, and the No. 4 tandem of Levi Beam and Tyler Romano. At No. 2 doubles, Dylan Olson and Will Christy won their first match before being eliminated.
Berrien Springs was led by Payton Anderson, who reached the quarterfinals at No. 2 singles. Also winning one match for the Shamrocks were Kyle Johnson and Jeff Shembarger at No. 1 doubles, and Erik Belin and Adam Johnson at No. 3 doubles.
Girls golf
St. Joseph shot a 391 in the first round of the Division 2 state finals on Friday at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers East Course. The Bears entered today’s final round in 12th place out of 18 teams.
Maya Hunter led St. Joseph with a score of 89. Other Bear golfers included Leah Terry (95), Grace Thomas (97) and Madison Jackson (110).
In the Division 3 state finals at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University, Dowagiac’s Greta Whitaker shot a 98.