Brandywine continued its football dominance with another shutout win, 44-0 over Gobles on Friday.
The Bobcats have outscored opponents 344-33 this season.
In Friday’s game, Brandywine got touchdown runs from four different players. Jordan Abrams, Gabe Gouin, Connor Janowiak and Ivory McCullough each ran for scores.
Gouin also tossed two touchdown passes, one to Shane Brown and another to Jaelen Briggs.
Br 16 21 0 7 — 44
Go 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
Jordan Abrams 24 run (Connor Janowiak run), 10:13.
Gabe Gouin 7 run (Gouin run), 1:55.
Second quarter
Jaelen Briggs 47 pass from Gouin (Janowiak run), 9:49.
Shane Brown 80 pass from Gouin (kick failed), 6:55.
Janowiak 11 run (Bryce Taberski kick), 1:52.
Fourth quarter
Ivory McCullough 6 run (Taberski kick), 9:17.
Br G
First downs 17 10
Total net yards 396 144
Rushes-yards 26-224 47-144
Passing yards 172 0
Comp-att-int 5-7-0 0-0-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 2-24 5-40
Punts-avg. 1-(-1) 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Brandywine: Jaelen Briggs 3-88; Jordan Abrams 6-55; Gabe Gouin 3-32; Ivory McCullough 7-25; Connor Janowiak 2-16. Gobles: Andrew Lee 14-72.
Passing — Brandywine: Gouin 5-7-0 172.
Receiving – Brandywine: Shane Brown 3-117-1, Briggs 1-47-1.
Tackles — Brandywine: Brock Prenkert 11, Dominick Geishirt 10, Janowiak 10.
Records — Brandywine 7-0, Gobles 3-4.
Schoolcraft 41, Coloma 12
Kenyon Boyd scored two rushing touchdowns as the Comets fell to the Eagles in Southwestern Athletic Conference action. Kobe Clark had five total touchdowns for Schoolcraft.
Coloma (0-3 SAC Lakeshore, 1-6) hosts Delton Kellogg next week.
C 0 6 0 6 – 12
S 27 8 6 0 – 41
First quarter
S – Parker Lawrence 54 pass from Alex Thole (kick good).
S – Kobe Clark 1 run (kick failed).
S – Cark 10 run (kick good).
S –Clark 11 run (kick good).
Second quarter
C – Kenyon Boyd 8 run (run failed).
S – Clark 79 kick return ( run good).
Third quarter
S – Clark 44 run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
Boyd 3 run (pass faield).
S C
Total yards 272 249
Rushes-yards 21-147 55-249
Passing yards 125 20
Comp-att-int 8-14-1 1-5-0
Penalties 1-5 3-10
Individual statistics
Rushing – Coloma: Boyd 40-168, Nick Schwanke 9-58. Schoolcraft: Clark 8-99.
Passing – Coloma: Michael Case 1-5-20-0. Schoolcraft: Thole 8-12-125-0.
Receiving – Schoolcraft: Lawrence 5-96, Clark 2-18. Coloma: Nick Santarlas 1-20.
Tackles – Coloma: Michael Dancer 3, Case 2. Schoolcraft: A. Hursey 6 tackles, T. DeGroote 4, S. Schultz, J. Downs.
Constantine 40, Watervliet 6
The Panthers fell to the Falcons in SAC Lakeshore play. Watervliet’s Tyson Williams connected with Jordan Abney on a 61-yard touchdown pass for the team’s lone score.
Watervliet (0-3, 2-5) will hit the road next week to play Schoolcraft.
Constantine 7 13 14 6 – 40
Watervliet 0 0 6 0 – 6
First quarter
Nathan Scott 4 run (kick good), 4:08.
Second quarter
Hunter Bachelle 8 run (kick good), 11:54.
Isaac Hall 13 run (kick failed), 2:18.
Third quarter
C – Bachelle 1 run (run good), 8:01.
W – Jordan Adney 61 pass from Tyson Williams (pass failed).
C – Bachelle 5 run (kick failed).
Fourth quarter
C – Bachelle 2 run (Kick failed)
C W
Total yards 409 116
Individual statistics
Rushing – Constantine: Hall 15-124, Bachelle 12-55. Watervliet: Don Smith 12-30.
Passing – Tyson Williams 9-18-94-2. Constantine: Caden Hetmansperger 0-2-0-0.
Receiving – Watervliet: Jordan Abney 4-86.
Niles 7, Kalamazoo Central 6
Niles (2-5) edged out a narrow victory over Kalamazoo Central in a Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference non-divisional matchup.
Kalamazoo Central (2-5) took an early lead in the first quarter, going up 6-0.
The Vikings were able to respond in the second after quarterback Brayden Lake found Dylan Caniff with a 13-yard touchdown strike, then held off the Maroon Giants for the remainder of the game.
Drew Gourlay’s successful point after touchdown kick proved to be the difference.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 66, Michigan Lutheran 0
Michigan Lutheran traveled to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian and suffered a tough loss.
Lutheran’s Jordan Ramirez carried the ball nine times for 55 yards, and also added 6 1/2 tackles on defense.
Quarterback Spencer Harris completed 4-of-11 passes for 64 yards, with all four completions going to Cameron Guse.
Lutheran falls to 1-6 and will play division-leading Martin next week.
Lawrence 44, Lake Michigan Catholic 32
Lawrence (2-3, 2-5) won its second straight Southwest Michigan Eight-man Football League game. Catholic dropped to 1-4 in the league and 3-4 overall.
Complete results were unavailable.
Volleyball
Niles d. Portage Northern 12-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-13, 15-8
Niles – Nikki Nate 14 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs; Taylor Bailey 12 kills, 5 digs; Marika Ruppart 8 kills, 5 blocks; Jillian Bruckner 6 kills, 1 blocks, 4 digs; Zoie Appleberry 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Amara Palmer 3 kills, 3 blocks; 3 digs; Grace Florkowski 1 kill, 15 digs, 20 assists; Lexi Krueger 1 kill; Cadence Knight 7 digs.
Boys soccer
Berrien Springs 10, Buchanan 2
The Shamrocks scored nine first-half goals on their way to a district-opening win.
Berrien Springs (13-7-1) will face the winner of today’s Dowagiac-Brandywine game at 5 p.m. Monday.