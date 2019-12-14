Girls basketball
Niles 61, Portage Northern 31
NILES (61)
K Patterson 4 0-0 9, R Davies 4 1-6 9, Palmer 3 6-8 12, A Patterson 8 0-0 16, Fonseca 1 0-0 3, Skarbek 1 0-0 3, Lucero 0 0-2 0, Rauch 2 1-4 5, Warren 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 8-20
PORTAGE NORTHERN (31)
Kamm 0 1-2 1, Brons 0 0-1 0, French 7 0-0 17, Fiebelkdrin 3 0-2 6, Decker 2 1-2 7. Totals: 12 2-7 31.
N 20 4 14 23 — 61
PN 4 2 17 8 — 31
Steals — Patterson (N) 5, Palmer 4. Assists — Palmer 4. Rebounds — Davies 10, Palmer 7. Fouls — Niles 13, Portage Northern 14.
Records — Niles 2-0 SMAC West, 2-1; Portage Northern 0-2, 0-3.
River Valley 47, Howardsville Christian 21
RIVER VALLEY (47)
Lucia Rico 2 0-0 5, Macey Springer 4 0-0 8, Emma Springer 5 0-0 10, Taylor Volstorf 0 0-2 0, Alexis McCarty 3 0-0 6, Hailey Hauch 5 1-2 11, Joanna Vert 1 2-2 5, Kaylee Jirtle 0 2-4 2. Totals: 20 6-10 47.
H 7 5 5 4 — 21
RV 7 22 8 10 — 47
3-point goals — River Valley 2 (Rico, Vert), Howardsville 2. Rebounds — River Valley 40 (Hauch 11), Howardsville 25. Total fouls — River Valley 13, Howardsville 11. Fouled out — none.
Records — River Valley 1-1 BCS White, 1-3; Howardsville Christian 0-2, 0-2.
Complete results unavailable.
Fennville 44, Watervliet 34
W 7 13 3 11 — 34
F 14 12 10 8 — 44
Records — Watervliet 0-1 SAC Lakeshore, 1-2; Fennville 1-0, 1-2.
Complete results un available.
New Buffalo 62, Countryside 20
COUNTRYSIDE (20)
Deneau 2, Gonzalez 2, Washington 3, Pullen 3, Robinson 10.
NEW BUFFALO (62)
Mayer 14, Vitale 2, Lantz 2, James 7, Carlson 12, Workman 5, Bryk 8, Aryantis 6, Collins 6.
Records — New Buffalo 3-1; Countrsyside 0-1.
Complete results unavailable.
Lawrence 49, Covert 15
LAWRENCE (49)
Kaylee Stroud 16, Savannah Peek 9, Catalina Mancera 9.
Records — Lawrence 1-1 BCS White, 1-3; Covert 0-2, 0-2.
Complete results not available.
Buchanan 56, Comstock 28
BUCHANAN (56)
Hailey Jonatzke 7 0-0 19, Claire Lietz 4 0-0 9, Serynn Nowlin 3 0-0 7, Claire Sheltow 1 0-0 4, Alea Fisher 2 0-2 4, Faith Carson 6 3-4 15. Totals: 23 3-6 56.
COMSTOCK (28)
B Tiffany 1 0-0 3, M DeYoung-Foster 1 1-2 3, K Owens 1 1-2 3, M Cannon 8 0-2 16, K Anderson-Abrams 0 1-2 1, C Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-8 28.
B 16 20 12 8 — 56
C 6 2 11 9 — 28
3-point goals — Buchanan 7 (Jonatzke 5, Lietz, Nowlin), Comstock 1 (Tiffany). Total fouls — Buchanan 8, Comstock 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Buchanan 2-0 BCS Red, 4-0; 1-1, 1-2.
Boys basketball
River Valley 51, Howardsville Christian 43
HOWARDSVILLE (43)
Jason Jergens 7 3-6 17, Josh Parks 4 3-7 11, Josiah Rose 3 0-0 6, Josh Rose 2 2-2 7. Totals: 16 5-8 43.
RIVER VALLEY (51)
Lennon Lange 3 6-7 15, Wil Korbel 3 3-6 9, Jacob Barbour 1 2-2 5, Matthew Schmidt 6 1-3 14, Davyd Bronson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 12-18 51.
HC 8 9 11 15 — 43
RV 6 14 16 15 — 51
3-point goals — Howardsville 6 (Parks 3, Jergens 2, Rose), River Valley 3 (Lange, Barbour, Schmidt). Rebounds — Howardsville 19, River Valley 28 (Schmidt 12). Total fouls — Howadsville 15, River Valley 7. Fouled out — Rose (HC).
Records — Howardsville Christian 1-1 BCS White, 1-1; River Valley 1-0, 3-0.
Coloma 77, Martin 53
MARTIN (53)
Cayden Curry 5 9-10 23, Travis Thorne 1 2-2 4, Kyle Eckman 1 3-4 5, Collin Coburn 5 5-5 15, Charley Martin 1 2-2 4, Mitchell Jager 1 0-0 2, Keaghan Wahlers 0 0-1. Totals: 15 21-24 53.
COLOMA (77)
Jake Ickes 6 0-0 15, Drew Goodline 10 2-6 25, Karon Smith 1 3-4 6, Stace Branscumn 2 0-0 5, Michael Dancer 1 6-7 8, Isaiah Reinhardt 5 1-1 12, Brendan Jacobs 1 0-0 3, Shawn Dryer 0 2-2 2, Timmy Schroeder 1 1-2 1. Totals: 26 15-22 77.
M 11 21 15 6 — 53
C 15 21 22 19 — 77
3-point goals — Martin 4 (Curry), Coloma 10 (Ickes 3, Goodline 3, Smith, Branscumb, Reinhardt, Jacobs). Rebounds — Dancer (C) 10, Goodline 8 (C). Assists — Goodline 4, Reinhardt (C) 4. Total fouls — Martin 20, Coloma 20. Fouled out — Curry (M). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Coloma 1-0 SAC Lakeshore 1-1; Martin 0-1, 0-2.
New Buffalo 73, Countryside 57
COUNTRYSIDE (57)
Charles Booker 14, Jamere Matlock 9, Brandon Buchanan 6, Gordon 10, Victor Norris 3, Terrance Allen 2, Jeffery Brown 13.
NEW BUFFALO (73)
Nate Tripp 8, Tucker Morse 20, Kaden Parmley 31, Landon Haskins 2, Sean Gordon 2 Andrew Kuta 3, Michael Flick 3, Vinson 4.
Records — New Buffalo 1-0 BCS White, 1-0; Countryside 0-1, 0-2.
Complete results unavailable.
Lawrence 45, Covert 21
COVERT (21)
Jesse Hernandez 5 0-0 10, Victor Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Michael Darling 2 1-3 7, Anthony Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 1-3 21.
LAWRENCE (45)
J Vapita 5 0-0 11, B Lopez 3 0-0 7, K Smith 1 0-0 2, L Capaman 0 0-2 0, Bol Bak 4 1-6 9, Zach Payment 5 3-4 13. Totals: 18 4-12 45.
C 5 5 5 6 — 21
L 11 10 13 13 — 45
3-point goals — Covert 4 (Darling 2, J Hernandez 2), Lawrence 2 (Lopez, Vapita). Total fouls — Covert 18, Lawrence 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Lawrence 1-0 BCS White, 1-1; Covert 0-2, 0-2.
Niles 50, Portage Northern 49
NILES (50)
Cerious Wilson 10, Adrian Thomas 12, Nate Goins 9.
N 18 8 13 11 — 50
PN 10 15 13 11 — 49
Records — Niles 1-0 SMAC West, 1-1; Portage Northern 0-1, 1-1.
Complete results not available.
Parchment 76, Berrien Springs 61
PARCHMENT (76)
Anore Whiteside 5 3-4 13, Tony Williams 9 6-8 26, Hunter Hanna 0 2-2 2, Evan Jasiak 2 3-4 7, Zach Dean 2 2-2 6, Aaron Jasiak 6 3-5 22. Totals: 14 19-25 76.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (61)
Byron Tate 4 0-0 9, Jackson Glanzer 4 2-4 10, Jamal Haiiley 2 0-0 5, Zeb Bodtke 3 0-0 7, Marshall McFarland 8 0-0 17, James York 2 0-0 5, Jaylen Thompson 1 0-0 2, Lueus Rindfield 2 0-0 6. Totals: 26 2-4 61.
P 13 16 21 26 — 76
BSp 11 12 19 19 — 61
3-point goals — Parchment 7 (Williams 2, A Jasiak 5), Berrien Springs 7 (Tate, Hailey, Bodtke, McFarland, York, Rindfield 2). Total fouls — Parchment 10, Berrien Springs 17. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Berrien Springs 0-1 BCS Red, 1-1; Parchment 1-0, 2-0.
Bowling
Girls
Portage Northern Invitational
at Continental Lanes
Coloma team qualifying score — 3115.
Niles team qualifying score — 3109.
Quarterfinals
Coloma d. Portage Northern 159-110, 181-130.
Onsted d. Niles 129-118, 108-172, 150-106.
Semifinals
Coloma d. Bronson 149-155, 180-124, 145-140.
Championship
Coloma d. Wayland 116-145, 166-129, 157-140.
Coloma individual highs — Morgan Hosbein 205 average, Ashley Ikerd 157 average.
Niles individual highs — Chevelle Jaynes 488 (179), Alayna Duis 453 (174), Ydallee Sotelo 461 (166).
Boys
Portage Northern Invitational
Niles team qualifying score — 3498.
Quarterfinals
Hastings d. Niles 162-157, 168-166.
Niles individual highs — Drew Gourlay (239), Matt McKeel 566 (208), Preston Sharpe 534 (189), Trenton Phillips 474 (193).