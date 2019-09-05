Boys soccer
Battle Creek Lakeview 2, Lakeshore 1
Goals – BCL: Mitchell Grosteffon, Skyler Sebring. Lakeshore: Mikey Tibbitts.
Assists – Lakeshore: Jon Worsham.
Shots on goal – BCL 11, Lakeshore 4.
Saves – Oli Carmody (L) 9, Dominic Puhalj (BCL) 3.
Halftime – 1-1.
Records – Lakeshore 4-4-0.
Cassopolis 5, Bangor 3
Goals – Jonathan Nieva (B) 3.
Assists – Eloy Saucedo (B) 3 assists.
Halftime – Bangor 3-2.
Boys tennis
St. Joseph 8, Kal. Central 0
Singles – 1. Justice Waldmann d. Daniel Nguyen 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kellen Lear d. Cole Hemingway 6-1, 6-1; 3. Athan Gregory d. Jacob Kubiak 6-1, 6-1; 4. Owen Kalkner d. Jonathon Andrews 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles – 1. Trey Beauchamp-Kaleb Parrett d. Patrick Gleaton-Jaxson Terranella 6-0, 6-2; 2. Dylan Olsen-Will Christy d. August O’Neil-Chris Rakowski 6-3, 6-1; 3. Steven Markert-Harsh Gupta d. Ernest Hawkes-Parker Foster 6-0, 6-2; 4. Levi Beam-Tyler Romano d. Mike Ankley-Nick Gleaton 6-0, 6-1.
Record – St. Joseph 3-1 SMAC, 5-2.
Bridgman 4, Brandywine 4
Singles – 1. Vincent Ireland (Brid) d. Jacob Fox 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; 2. Noa Siglow (Brid) d. Micah Gamble 6-0, 6-3; 3. Andrew Glotzbach (Brid) d. Connor Tittle 6-2, 6-3; 4. Bridgman by forfeit.
Doubles – 1. Matt Cox- John Johnson (Brand) d. Trey Heyn-Trevor Mulick; 2. Josh Sachman-Kennedy Byrd (Brand) d. Ellie Kroeze-Adam Knigga 6-1, 6-2; 3. Caleb Byrd-Carson Knapp (Brand) d. Dru Larimer-Angelo Ciccarelli 6-4, 6-3; 4. Ragjit Goria-Matt Veach (Brand) d. Wes Barnes-Matt Demeulenaere 6-0, 6-1.
Girls golf
Wolverine North Jamboree at Lake Cora Hills
Team scores – 1. South Haven 183, 2. Plainwell 185, 3. Otsego 196, 4. Allegan 217, 5. Paw Paw 264.
Medalist – Pat Grau (Otsego) 41.
South Haven – Jenna Ridley 42, Abby Bocock 44, Makenzie Marr 45, Sydney Barnes 52.