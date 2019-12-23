Wrestling

Hudsonville Team Tournament

Tourney record — Lakeshore 5-0.

Match scores — Lakeshore 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 24; Lakeshore 56, Hamilton 13; Lakeshore 58, Hudsonville 18; Lakeshore 60, Zeeland East 21; Lakeshore 65, Whitehall 12.

Lakeshore 5-0 wrestlers – Bailey DeLatorre (112), Aaron Lucio (119), Jonathan Gelesko (125), Micah Hanau (135), Shane Williams (140), James Harris (152).

Lakeshore 4-1 wrestlers — Cubby Wolf (103), Zeke Rohl (215), Malachi Bell (285).

Record — Lakeshore 7-0.

Gull Lake Blue Devil Classic

Tourney record — St. Joseph 3-2.

Match scores — St. Joseph 57, Brandywine 24; Charlotte 58, St. Joseph 22; Dowagiac 51, St. Joseph 18; St. Joseph 48, Holt 25; St. Joseph 64, GR West Catholic 18.

Top St. Joseph wrestlers — Nolan Wertanen 5-0, Jake Halsey 5-0, Elijah Turner 4-0, Collin Staneart 4-1.

Note: Wertanen named outstanding wrestler.

Girls bowling

Niles 23, Brandywine 7

Team total — Niles 1,695.

Baker games — Niles 123, 147.

Niles individuals (two games) — Shelby Jaynes 318, Alayna Duis 305, Laura Golubski 283, Chevelle Jaynes 267, Kaelynn Smith 252.

South Haven 23, Niles 7

Team total — South Haven 1,887, Niles 1,777.

Baker games — Niles 166, 110.

Niles individuals (two games) — Chevelle Jaynes 379, Shelby Jaynes 329, Kaelynn Smith 275, Alayna Duis 269, Laura Golubski 249.

Boys bowling

Niles 28, Gobles 2

Team total — Niles 2,044.

Baker games — Niles 140, 134.

Niles individuals — Two games: Trenton Phillips 437, Preston Sharpe 341. One game: Matt McKeel 230, Drew Gourlay 184, Nate Ryman 166, Kris Webster 146.

Niles 24, Brandywine 6

Baker games — Niles 114, 204.

Niles individuals — Two games: Trenton Phillips 452, Preston Sharpe 332, Drew Gourlay 300. One game: Nate Ryman 177, Matt McKeel 173.