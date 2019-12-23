Wrestling
Hudsonville Team Tournament
Tourney record — Lakeshore 5-0.
Match scores — Lakeshore 42, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 24; Lakeshore 56, Hamilton 13; Lakeshore 58, Hudsonville 18; Lakeshore 60, Zeeland East 21; Lakeshore 65, Whitehall 12.
Lakeshore 5-0 wrestlers – Bailey DeLatorre (112), Aaron Lucio (119), Jonathan Gelesko (125), Micah Hanau (135), Shane Williams (140), James Harris (152).
Lakeshore 4-1 wrestlers — Cubby Wolf (103), Zeke Rohl (215), Malachi Bell (285).
Record — Lakeshore 7-0.
Gull Lake Blue Devil Classic
Tourney record — St. Joseph 3-2.
Match scores — St. Joseph 57, Brandywine 24; Charlotte 58, St. Joseph 22; Dowagiac 51, St. Joseph 18; St. Joseph 48, Holt 25; St. Joseph 64, GR West Catholic 18.
Top St. Joseph wrestlers — Nolan Wertanen 5-0, Jake Halsey 5-0, Elijah Turner 4-0, Collin Staneart 4-1.
Note: Wertanen named outstanding wrestler.
Girls bowling
Niles 23, Brandywine 7
Team total — Niles 1,695.
Baker games — Niles 123, 147.
Niles individuals (two games) — Shelby Jaynes 318, Alayna Duis 305, Laura Golubski 283, Chevelle Jaynes 267, Kaelynn Smith 252.
South Haven 23, Niles 7
Team total — South Haven 1,887, Niles 1,777.
Baker games — Niles 166, 110.
Niles individuals (two games) — Chevelle Jaynes 379, Shelby Jaynes 329, Kaelynn Smith 275, Alayna Duis 269, Laura Golubski 249.
Boys bowling
Niles 28, Gobles 2
Team total — Niles 2,044.
Baker games — Niles 140, 134.
Niles individuals — Two games: Trenton Phillips 437, Preston Sharpe 341. One game: Matt McKeel 230, Drew Gourlay 184, Nate Ryman 166, Kris Webster 146.
Niles 24, Brandywine 6
Baker games — Niles 114, 204.
Niles individuals — Two games: Trenton Phillips 452, Preston Sharpe 332, Drew Gourlay 300. One game: Nate Ryman 177, Matt McKeel 173.