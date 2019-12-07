Girls basketball
Michigan Lutheran 52, Lawrence 21
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN (52)
Mara Rugen 8 1-3 18, Rebekah Hisle 1 2-4 4, Maria Rush 1 0-1 2, Jenna Koehler 1 0-0 2, Sophie Garcia 0 1-2 1, Abby Harris 0 3-4 3, Jessi Jewell 4 0-0 10, Clare Berghaus 2 0-2 4, Hailey Conrad 3 1-3 8. Totals: 20 8-19 52.
LAWRENCE (21)
Catalina Mancera 1 0-0 2, Peyton Murney 3 0-2 7, Savannah Peek 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Stroud 4 1-1 11. Totals: 8 2-5 21.
Lutheran 20 19 8 5 — 52
Lawrence 0 5 5 11 — 21
3-point goals — Lutheran 4 (Jewell 2, Rugen, Conrad), Lawrence 3 (Stroud 2, Murney). Total fouls — Lutheran 8, Lawrence 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Harris (ML) 8. Steals — Rugen (ML) 7.
Records — Michigan Lutheran 2-0 BCS White, 2-0; Lawrence 0-1, 0-2.
St. Joseph 50, Portage Northern 19
ST. JOSEPH (50)
Alyssa Krenek 0 1-2 1, Avery Blomgren 0 3-6 3, Caroline Veine 0 2-4 2, Maya Hunter 3 2-2 9, Leah Barlow 0 1-2 1, Emma Inman 5 0-0 15, Alex Malone 2 2-6 6, Mae Fischer 1 0-0 2, Cailynn Junk 1 0-0 2, Karly Klaer 3 3-6 9. Totals: 15 14-27 50.
PORTAGE NORTHERN (19)
Hoag 1 2-3 4, Wesaw 0 1-2 1, Bruns 0 0-2 0, Swinehart 0 1-2 1, French 4 1-1 11, Fieblekorn 1 0-0 2, Bobbio 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 5-12 19.
St. Joseph 7 19 13 11 — 50
P. Northern 0 3 13 19 — 19
3-point goals — St. Joseph 6 (Inman 5, Hunter), Northern 2 (French) 2. Total fouls — St. Joseph 16, Northern 17. Fouled out — French (PN). Technical fouls — none.
Records — St. Joseph 1-0 SMAC West, 1-1.
Portage Central 59, Lakeshore 23
PORTAGE CENTRAL (59)
Reagan Hoff 3 0-0 6, Maizie Brown 5 1-3 11, Pyper Ouvry 5 0-0 10, Abby Long 7 3-5 19, Lexi Lee 0 1-2 1, Jada Sims 3 0-2 6, Sophie Bradford 1 1-2 3, Maddy Grueter 1 1-4 3. Totals: 25 7-18 59.
LAKESHORE (23)
Hollee Hercik 0 0-1 0, Jayden Schmaltz 2 1-4 5, Morgan Tillman 2 2-2 6, Ella Jeske 1 1-2 3, Riley Pifer 1 0-0 2, Olivia Trivedi 0 3-4 3, Shelby Grau 1 2-2 4. Totals: 7 9-15 23.
P. Central 18 21 7 13 — 59
Lakeshore 4 8 4 7 — 23
3-point goals — Central 2 (Long 2), Lakeshore 0. Total fouls — Central 20, Lakeshore 16. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Lakeshore 0-1 SMAC West, 0-1.
Buchanan 54, Bridgman 34
BRIDGMAN (34)
Liv Tomlin 1 2-3 4, Bri Russell 0 3-6 3, Arie Hackett 0 1-6 1, Sam Rydwelski 1 1-2 3, Haley Kanous 0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Norris 4 4-6 12, Jalynn Krieger 2 1-2 5, Elise Schmaltz 2 1-4 5. Totals: 10 14-31 34.
BUCHANAN (54)
Jonatzke 3 6-8 14, McKean 0 0-2 0, Lozmack 0 0-3 0, DeVlaminck 0 1-2 1, Lietz 6 5-8 19, Nowlin 0 0-1 0, Shelton 0 0-1 0, Lozmack 3 0-0 7, Fisher 1 2-2 5, Carson 3 2-4 8. Totals: 16 16-31 54.
Bridgman 8 11 7 8 — 34
Buchanan 15 15 11 13 — 54
3-point goals — Bridgman 0, Buchanan 6 (Jonatzke 2, Lietz 2, Lozmack, Fisher). Total fouls — Bridgman 23, Buchanan 24. Fouled out — Shelton (Buc). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Norris (Brid) 8, Krieger (Brid) 9.
Records — Bridgman 0-1 BCS Red, 1-1.