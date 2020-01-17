Girls bowling
Bronson Invitational
Championship — Coloma 1,082, Bronson 954
Semifinals — Coloma d. Portage Central (score unavailable)
Qualifying — Coloma 2,441 (first place).
Girls basketball
Michigan Lutheran 63, Countryside 10
COUNTRYSIDE (10)
Carolyn Deneau 2 0-0 6, Yneisha Washington 0 1-2 1, Carolina Pullen 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 1-2 10.
LUTHERAN (63)
Mara Rugen 5 0-0 12, Rebekah Hisle 5 1-3 11, Alexia Tobias 4 4-4 13, Jenna Koehler 2 0-0 4, Sophee Garcia 2 0-0 4, Abby Harris 4 0-0 8, Jessi Jewell 4 0-0 9, Clare Berghaus 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 5-7 63.
Lutheran;15;17;13;18;—;63
Countryside;0;1;3;6;—;10
3-point goals — Lutheran 4 (Rugen 2, Tobias, Jewell), Countryside 3 (Deneau 2, Pullen). Total fouls — Lutheran 2, Countryside 9. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Assists — Conrad (ML) 5, Hisle (ML) 4. Rebounds — Hisle (ML) 4, Koehler (ML) 4.
Records — Countryside 0-6 BCS White, 0-6; Lutheran 7-0, 9-0.
Lake Michigan Catholic 43, Howardsville Christian 11
CATHOLIC (43)
Elena Proos 0 2-2 2, Claire LaSata 3 0-0 7, Hayden Starr 1 0-0 2, Maggie Tidey 4 0-0 8, Emily Lage 9 1-3 19, Chloe Mills 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 4-7 43.
HOWARDSVILLE (11)
Jessica Hand 2 0-0 4, Rebekah VanMarel 1 0-0 2, Mercy Cardner 1 3-4 5. Totals: 4 3-4 11.
Catholic;12;12;4;15;—;43
Howardsville;0;1;4;6;—;11
3-point goals — Catholic 1 (LaSata), Howardsville 0. Rebounds — Lage (Cath) 10. Assists — Proos (Cath) 5.
Records — Catholic 4-3 BCS White, 5-3; Howardsville 1-5, 1-5.
Coloma 38, Gobles 36
COLOMA (38)
Megan Koenigshof 0 4-8 4, Marissa Sherburn 0 1-2 1, Amaria Echols 1 0-0 2, Abby Vandermolen 0 0-2 0, Megan Neubecker 7 1-3 15, Mia Cole 6 0-0 16. Totals: 14 6-15 38.
GOBLES (36)
McKenzie Lisowski 0 1-2 1, Christiana Hunt 6 1-2 15, Amanda Barber 1 0-0 3, Emily Baxter 2 0-0 4, Libbee Nason 5 2-4 13. Totals: 14 4-8 36.
Coloma;7;7;13;11;—;38
Gobles;16;6;11;3;—;36
3-point goals — Coloma 4 (Cole 4), Gobles 4 (Hunt 2, Barber, Nason). Total fouls — Coloma 12, Gobles 18. Fouled out — Lisowski (G). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Neubecker (C) 10. Blocks — Neubecker (C) 3.
Records — Coloma 2-2 SAC Lakeshore, 3-6; Gobles 3-1, 7-1.
Edwardsburg 54, South Haven 8
SOUTH HAVEN (8)
Jina Patel 1 1-2 3, Jordyn Holland 0 0-2 0, Blanca Gonzales 0 1-2 1, Bernadette Brown 0 1-2 1, Taylor Williams 1 0-0 2, Faith Lewis 0 0-2 0, Dayzha Crawley 0 1-2 1. Totals: 2 4-12 8.
EDWARDSBURG (54)
Ella Castelucci 2 1-2 5, Paige Albright 1 0-0 3, Alyssah Simmons 1 0-0 2, Macey Laubach 5 3-4 13, Katie Schaible 1 0-0 2, Kaitlynne Allen 2 0-0 4, Averie Markel 0 4-4 4, Amyah Swartz 1 0-0 2, Claire Bartz 6 1-4 13, Abbey Krugh 2 2-2 6. Totals: 21 11-16 54.
S. Haven;4;3;1;0;—;8
Edwardsburg;14;21;14;5;—;54
3-point goals — South Haven 0, Edwardsburg 1 (Albright). Total fouls — South Haven 11, Edwardsburg 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — South Haven 2-6, Edwardsburg 9-1.
Bloomingdale 59, Marcellus 29
MARCELLUS (29)
J. Small 0 0-2 0, A. Tibbs 1 2-4 5, A. Daugherty 1 3-5 5, E. Holmes 0 0-1 0, S. Lowery 3 3-6 9, R. Welburn 1 0-0 2, R. Mihills 3 2-4 8. Totals: 9 10-22 29.
BLOOMINGDALE (59)
O. Moss 3 0-0 6, A. Starbuck 4 1-1 9, K. Harrison 6 0-1 12, H. Morse 2 1-3 5, A. Sustaita 2 2-2 6, E. Allison 3 0-0 7, K. Hudson 5 0-2 10, I. Romero-Saboda 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 4-9 59.
Marcellus;4;107;8;—;29
Bloomingdale;14;12;16;17;—;59
3-point goals — Marcellus 1 (Tibbs), Bloomingdale 1 (Allison). Total fouls — Marcellus 11, Bloomingdale 17. Fouled out — none. Technical foul — Tibbs (M).
Records — Marcellus 3-5 SW10, 5-5; Bloomingdale 7-1, 7-3.
Comstock 40, Berrien Springs 37 (OT)
BERRIEN SPRINGS (37)
Zoe Dortch 1 3-7 5, Hillary Dortch 7 2-2 17, Maggie Griffiths 1 0-0 2, Miracle Love 1 0-0 2, Taneya Shivers 3 0-0 6, Emma Tyson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 6-11 37.
COMSTOCK (40)
Brionna Tiffany 1 0-1 2, Karissa Gilley 3 0-0 6, Kayla Owens 2 0-1 4, L'izariah Lewis 0 0-3 0, Macy Cannon 5 7-9 18, Keei Wilson-Abrams 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 7-14 40.
B. Springs;6;8;7;16;0;—;37
Comstock;8;9;11;9;3;—;40
3-point goals — Berrien Springs 1 (H. Dortch), Comstock 1 (Cannon). Total fouls — Berrien Springs 16, Comstock 14. Fouled out — H. Dortch (BSp). Steals — H. Dortch (BSp) 8.
Records — Berrien Springs 2-2 BCS Red, 4-6; Comstock 2-2, 2-6.
Decatur 43, Hartford 32
Hartford scorers — Megan Nelson 14, Jaelyne Galvan 11.
Records — Decatur 6-2 SW 10, 8-2; Hartford 5-3, 7-3.
Complete results unavailable
Mattawan 50, Lakeshore 29
Lakeshore scorers — Hollee Hercik 10, Riley Pifer 7.
Lakeshore;2;4;13;10;—;29
Mattawan;9;14;15;12;—;50
Records — Lakeshore 1-3 SMAC West, 3-5; Mattawan 1-3, 4-6.
Complete results unavailable
Boys basketball
Michigan Lutheran 41, Countryside 38
COUNTRYSIDE (38)
Charles Booker 4 1-2 9, Lamarion Gordon 2 1-2 5, Jamere Matlock 5 5-9 16, Victor Norris 1 0-2 2, Sam Rollins 1 0-3 2, Elisha Smith 1 0-0 3, Brandon Buchanan 0 0-1 0, Terrence Allen 0 1-3 1. Totals: 14 8-22 41.
LUTHERAN (41)
Alex Ritter 5 3-4 15, Max Plocher 0 2-2 2, Nick Lockman 2 0-0 5, Abdul Erby 2 3-8 7, Andy Semenak 3 2-6 8, Adam Rosenbaum 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 10-20 41.
Countryside;9;7;12;10;—;38
Lutheran;12;14;3;12;—;41
3-point goals — Countryside 2 (Matlock, Smith), Lutheran 3 (Ritter 2, Lockman). Total fouls — Countryside 20, Lutheran 22. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Countryside 2-3 BCS White, 2-4; Lutheran 3-2, 4-3.
Cassopolis 64, Eau Claire 48
EAU CLAIRE (48)
M. Hackney 3 2-4 8, T. Murphy 0 1-2 1, K. Taylor 2 0-2 4, D. Travis 9 0-2 19, D. Evans 1 2-2 4, J. Gomez 1 0-0 2, D. Holmes 3 0-3 6, T. Henry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 5-15 48.
CASSOPOLIS (64)
Johnson 2 2-2 6, Gatson 10 0-1 24, Jamison 5 1-2 11, Hart 1 4-4 6, Amyerson 1 1-4 3, Drews 4 2-4 12, Christopher 0 2-4 2. Totals: 23 12-21 64.
Eau Claire;8;9;14;17;—;48
Cassopolis;11;9;19;25;—;64
3-point goals — Eau Claire 1 (Travis), Cassopolis 6 (Gatson 4, Drews 2). Total fouls — Eau Claire 21, Cassopolis 19. Fouled out — Evans (EC). Technical foul — Hart (C).
Records — Eau Claire 2-4 SW 10, 3-4; Cassopolis 6-0, 6-1.
New Buffalo 60, Covert 16
COVERT (16)
Carl Wilson 1 0-0 2, Jessie Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Hector Hernandez 4 0-0 9, Travon Vaughn 1 0-0 3, Dewaye Swans 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 0-2 16.
NEW BUFFALO (60)
Nate Tripp 1 1-4 4, Kaden Parmley 5 3-8 14, Markvell Shaw 0 3-6 3, Landon Haskins 1 1-4 4, Ben Lijewski 1 0-2 2, Cole Haskins 2 0-2 4, Anthony Lijewski 9 3-6 22, Sean Gordon 1 1-4 3, Ryan Vinson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 14-38 60.
C;3;5;4;4;—;16
NB;12;27;16;5;—;60
3-point goals — Covert 2 (H. Hernandez, Vaughn), New Buffalo 4 (Tripp, Parmley Haskins, A. Lijewski). Total fouls — Covert 19, New Buffalo 7. Fouled out — none.
Records — New Buffalo 5-0 BCS White, 5-1 ; Covert 0-6, 0-7.
Lakeshore 65, Mattawan 42
Lakeshore scorers — Ben Brower 14, JJ Bushu 11, Grant Gondrezick 8, Ben Anderson 6.
Lakeshore;17;18;17;13;—;65
Mattawan;10;8;9;15;—;42
Records — Lakeshore 3-0 SMAC West, 7-0; Mattawan 0-3, 0-7.
Complete results unavailable
Hartford 62, Decatur 51
Hartford scorers — Elijah Rodarte 18, Aaron Sinclair 12.
Records — Hartford 4-2 SW 10, 4-3; Decatur 1-5, 1-6.
Complete results unavailable
River Valley 42, Lawrence 28
Lawrence scorers — Kaleb Smith 8.
Records — River Valley 6-0 BCS White, 8-2; Lawrence 2-4, 3-6.
Complete results unavailable