Boys basketball
Benton Harbor 81, BC Central 52
BENTON HARBOR (81)
Kentrell Pullian 4 0-0 11, Quindarius Davis 9 0-0 22, Delricco Gillespie 4 0-0 8, Trucel Singleton 3 2-3 10, Carlos Johnson 5 2-3 13, Joseph Johnson 1 0-0 2, Tyler Meeks 1 0-0 2, Greg Cooper 4 1-2 9, Louis Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 5-8 81.
BC CENTRAL (52)
Kieaunta Whitaker 1 2-2 4, Tyree Young 4 0-0 11, Kylon Wilson 8 0-0 19, Kemarion Tucker 2 0-0 4, Melvin Nelson 5 0-3 12, Kyler Granger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-5 52.
B. Harbor 19 16 29 17 — 81
BC Central 9 10 12 21 — 52
3-point goals — Benton Harbor 10 (Davis 4, Pullian 3, Singleton 2, C. Johnson), BC Central 8 (Young 3, Wilson 3, Nelson 2). Total fouls — Benton Harbor 15, BC Central 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — C. Johnson (BH) 11. Assists — C. Johnson (BH) 7.
Records — Benton Harbor 7-1, BC Central 1-5.
Eau Claire 52, Mendon 50
EAU CLAIRE (52)
Marquis Hackney 7 4-8 18, Terrence Murphy 3 0-3 7, Karmelo Taylor 2 0-1 4, Damarion Travis 9 0-3 18, Joel Gomez 1 0-0 3, Deshun Holmes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 4-15 52.
MENDON (50)
Bailey 2 3-4 8, Newberry 0 2-3 2, Street 1 1-2 3, Ames 11 0-0 22, Adams 1 0-1 2, Cupp 3 0-5 6, Slaughter 1 1-2 3.
Eau Claire 10 15 8 19 — 52
Mendon 13 12 13 12 — 50
3-point goals — Eau Claire 2 (Murphy, Gomez), Mendon 1 (Bailey). Total fouls — Eau Claire 20, Mendon 15. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Eau Claire 2-1 SW10, 3-1; Mendon 0-3, 0-3.
Niles 55, New Buffalo 22
NILES (55)
Cerious Wilson 15, Mari Nichols 14, Brayden Lake 12.
Niles 8 17 15 15 — 55
New Buffalo 6 4 6 6 — 22
Records — Niles 2-3, New Buffalo 2-1.
Complete results unavailable
Cassopolis 65, Decatur 53
CASSOPOLIS (65)
Darrion Gatson 7 3-4 20, Jerry Johnson 6 3-4 19, Daishean Jamison 6 2-5 14, RJ Drews 3 0-0 7, JJ Hart 1 1-2 3, Kasimir Buck 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 9-15 65.
DECATUR (53)
Ben Cerven 5 3-4 16, Hunter Slavings 4 4-7 13, Colin Warkentien 4 2-2 10, Jake Mroczek 3 0-0 6, Roy Dear 1 3-4 5, Ethan Makowski 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 13-21 53.
Cassopolis 15 13 13 24 – 65
Decatur 9 16 11 17 – 53
3-point goals – Cassopolis 8 (Johnson 4, Gaston 3, Drews), Decatur 4 (Cerven 2, Slavings, Makowski). Total fouls – Cassopolis 17, Decatur 14. Technical fouls – none. Records – Cassopolis 3-1, Decatur 0-4.
Michigan Lutheran 52, Kal. Heritage Christian 32
MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 52
Taylor 5 0-0 10, Rosenbaum 4 1-1 9, Plochter 3 0-0 8, Erby 3 1-2 7, Guse 3 0-0 6, Lockman 2 1-2 5, Semenak 1 0-2 3, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Deweerd 1 0-0 2. 23 3-6 52.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (32)
Caleb Grubbs 4 0-1 10, Colin Burlson 2 1-4 5, Ethan Shamus 2 1-6, Dan Mullen 2 0-2 4, Hayden Van 1 2-2 4, Elijah Fensfer 1 0-0 2, James Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-15 32.
M Lutheran 11 17 8 16 – 52
H Christian 11 3 4 14 – 32
3-point goals – M Lutheran 3 (Plochter 2, Semenak), He Christian 2 (Grubbs 2). Total fouls – M Lutheran 12, H Christian 11. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – M Lutheran 2-1, H Christian 0-4.
Bridgman 64, Lawrence 46
Lawrence – Jacob Zapata 12 points, Lewis Williams 10 points
Complete results unavailable
Girls basketball
BC Central 69, Benton Harbor 22
BC CENTRAL (69)
Jadaneic Williams 0 1-2 1, Kandis Orns 4 0-0 8, Ka’Maira Armstrong 4 0-0 8, Arieonna Ware 12 12-14 39, Audrey Cook 4 0-0 9, Shayla Ardis 0 4-4 4. Totals: 24 17-20 69.
BENTON HARBOR (22)
Ja’Nelle Jordan 3 2-6 8, Kyra Nichols 0 4-4 4, Shaliyah Perkins 2 0-0 4, Desrae Kyles 1 0-0 2, Kendra Kyles 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 6-10 22.
BC Central 18 18 21 12 — 69
B. Harbor 5 2 10 5 — 22
3-point goals — BC Central 4 (Ware 3, Cook), Benton Harbor 0. Total fouls — BC Central 12, Benton Harbor 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — BH: Jordan 7, D. Kyles 7, Aamya Johnson 8.
Records — BC Central 6-2, Benton Harbor 1-6.
Brandywine 62, Lakeshore 30
LAKESHORE (30)
Jayden Schmaltz 1 0-2 2, Olivia Trivedi 1 0-0 2, Reneigh Sandmann 0 2-2 2, Morgan Tillman 5 0-0 10, Hollee Hercik 5 1-2 11, Dominique Cela 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 3-6 30.
BRANDYWINE (62)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 7 1-2 18, Alysa Adamczyk 2 0-0 5, Malikiyyah Abdullah 4 0-0 11, Megan Schmidt 4 2-4 13, Kennedy Byrd 2 4-10 9, Alexis Rhodes 3 0-2 6. Totals: 22 7-18 62.
Lakeshore 10 5 8 7 — 30
Brandywine 11 13 19 19 — 62
3-point goals — Lakeshore 1 (Cela), Brandywine 11 (Z. Abdullah 3, M. Abdullah 3, Schmidt 3, Adamczyk, Byrd). Total fouls — Lakeshore 15, Brandywine 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Lakeshore 1-4, Brandywine 7-0.
Three Rivers 66, Berrien Springs 22
THREE RIVERS (66)
Hadley Miller 11 3-4 27, Kali Heivilin 5 1-3 11, Alivia Knapp 5 0-0 11, Gabrielle Charvat 3 0-2 6, Rylie Kelly 3 0-0 6, Macy Ivins 1 0-0 3, Natalie Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 4-9 66.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (22)
Taneye Shivers 3 1-2 9, Zoe Dortch 2 0-0 4, Hillary Dortch 1 0-0 3, Maggie Griffiths 1 1-2 3, Miracle Love 1 0-1 2, Emma Tyson 0 1-3 1. Totals: 8 3-8 22.
Three Rivers 29 21 13 3 – 66
Berrien Springs 0 12 4 6 – 22
3-point goals – Three Rivers 4 (Miller 2, Knapp, Ivins), Berrien Springs 3 (Shivers 2, H. Dortch). Total Fouls – Three Riverd 12, Berrien Springs 8. Technical Fouls – None. Records – Three Rivers 6-0, Berrien Springs 4-3.
New Buffalo 43, Watervliet 39
New Buffalo 16 8 14 5 – 43
Watervliet 6 20 5 8 – 39
Complete results unavailable