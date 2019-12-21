Boys basketball
Brandywine 63, Comstock 37
BRANDYWINE (63)
Jaelen Briggs 6 0-0 15, Jordan Abrams 6 2-2 15, Kendall Chrismon 6 0-0 12, Caleb Byrd 5 1-2 11, Tim Walker 1 3-4 5, Shayne Brown 1 0-0 2, Micheal Cole 0 1-2 1, Ragjit Gorgja 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 7-13 63.
COMSTOCK (37)
Joe Allan 2 4-4 10, Kyle Mortimer 3 0-0 7, Carter Wintz 2 2-3 7, Jared Plane 2 0-0 4, Israel Patterson 1 0-0 2, Evan Caswell 0 2-3 2, Dalton Wickens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 8-10 37.
Brandywine 16 7 28 12 – 63
Comstock 11 5 9 12 – 37
3-point goals – Comstock 5 (Allan 2, Howard, Mortimer, Wintz), Brandywine 4 (Briggs 3, Abrams). Total fouls – Brandywine 12, Comstock 17. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Branywine 2-0 BCS Red, 4-0; Comstock 1-1 BCS Red, 1-2.
Marcellus 60, Decatur 31
Marcellus (60)
Gavin Etter 4 0-0 11, Kaeler Stafne 8 2-4 20, Zach Shelton 6 0-0 15, Seth Lansdale 11, Brady Ferguson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 24 3-6 60.
Decatur (31)
Ben Cerven 5 2-5 15, Hunter Slavings 1 0-0 2, Colin Warkentien 1 1-4 4, Matt Allett 2 0-0 4, Ethan Makowski 2 0-1 6, Jake Mroczek 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 3-11 31.
Marcellus 17 18 14 11 – 60
Decatur 8 7 9 7 – 31
3-point field goals: Decatur 6 (Cerven 3, Makowski 2, Warkentien), Marcellus 9 (Etter 3, Shelton 3, Stafne 2, Lansdale). Total Fouls: Decatur 8, Marcellus 11. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: None.
Hartford 63, Eau Claire 41
HARTFORD (63)
Aaron Sinclair 8 10-14 31, Ejijah Rodarte 2 0-0 6, Tanner Kinchen 1 4-4 6, Ricky Baker 2 0-4 5, Dylan Voss 2 0-3 4, Kaelen Johnson 2 1-3 3, Elijah Smith 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 15-30 63.
EAU CLAIRE (41)
Damarion Travis 6 1-2 16, Toney Randle 5 0-3 10, Karmelo Taylor 2 4-8 8, Deshan Holmes 2 0-2 5. Daquawn Evans 0 0-2 0, Tarrance Murphy 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 5-18 41.
Hartford 15 14 20 14 – 63
Eau Claire 9 9 9 14 – 41
3-point goals – Hartford 8 (Sinclair 5, Rodarte 2, Baker), Eau Claire 4 (Travis 3, Holmes). Total fouls – Hartford 17, Eau Claire 30. Fouled out – Eau Claire 2 (Evans, Gomez). Technical fouls – 0. Records – Hartford 1-1 SW10, 1-2; Eau Claire 1-1 SW10, 2-1.
Other scores:
Gobles 55, Watervliet 54
Girls basketball
Brandywine 71, Comstock 24
BRANDYWINE (71)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 10 4-4 26, Malikiyyah Abdullah 4 1-3 12, Alexis Rhodes 4 3-4 11, Kennedy Byrd 2 4-9 9, Megan Schmidt 3 0-0 8, Alyssa Adamczyk 1 0-0 3, Haley Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 12-20 71.
COMSTOCK (24)
B. Tiffany 4 0-0 9, M. DeYoung-Foster2 2-6 6, K. Millitzer 2 1-1 5, K. Hilley 1 0-0 2, M. Cannon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 3-7 24.
Brandywine 20 14 27 10 – 71
Comstock 6 9 3 6 – 24
3-point goals – Brandywine 9 (M. Abdullah 3, Z. Abdullah 2, Schmidt 2, Adamczyk, Byrd), Comstock 1 (B. Tiffany). Total fouls – Brandywine 9, Comstock 14. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Brandywine 3-0 BCS Red, 6-0; Comstock 1-2 BCS Red, 1-3.
Decatur 38, Marcellus 15
DECATUR (38)
Regan Rose 4 4-2 11, Dani Confer 3 2-1 7, Lauren Ogrin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Hall 3 0-0 6, Leah Baushke 2 4-2 6, Jania Green 3 2-0 6. Totals: 16 12-5 38.
MARCELLUS (15)
Rachel Mihills 3 0-0 6, Allison Daugherty 2 0-0 4, Rhylee Welburn 0 3-4 3, Savannah Lowery 0 2-4 2, Joleigh Small 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 5-10 15.
Decatur 10 5 13 10 – 38
Marcellus 2 6 2 5 – 15
3-point goals – Decatur 1 (Rose). Total fouls – Marcellus 10, Decatur 6. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Decatur 3-1 SW10, 5-1, Marcellus 3-1 SW10, 4-1.
Thursday’s results
Portage Northern 48, Watervliet 38
P. Northern 12 8 10 18 – 48
Watervliet 13 7 15 3 – 38
Rebounds – Sam Dietz 8, Addison Riley 8. Records: Watervliet 1-4, Portage Northern 1-4.
Complete results unavailable.
Buchanan 49, Parchment 29
BUCHANAN (49)
Faith Carson 7 2-5 16, Claire Lietz 6 0-0 13, Hailey Jonetzke 3 0-0 7, Alea Fisher 3 1-2 7, Jillian 1 0-0 2, Claire Shelton 1 0-0 2, Emma L. 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 5-9 49.
PARCHMENT (29)
A. Millers 4 4-8 12, A. Buytendorp 2 2-7 6, G. Wachowski 1 0-0 3, I. Wilson 1 0-0 2, R. Maxey 1 0-0 2, K. Leckie 1 0-1 2, A. Geiger 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 6-18 29.
Buchanan 14 10 18 7 – 49
Parchment 6 2 15 6 – 29
3-point goals – Buchanan 2 (Jonetzke, Lietz), Parchment 1 (Wachowski). Total fouls: Buchanan 16, Parchment 10. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records: Buchanan 3-0 BCS Red, 5-0; Parchment 0-3 BCS Red, 0-6.
Fennville 45, Coloma 41
FENNVILLE (45)
Coryne Howard 7 6-9 26, Jackie Jaimes 3 1-4 9, Calyssa Howard 0 5-6 5, Makaiya Taylor 1 0-2 2, Annyjea Everette 1 0-1 2, Lily Marquez 0 1-4 1. Totals: 12 14-26 45.
COLOMA (41)
Megan Neubecker 9 1-3, 19, Marissa Sherburn 3 0-0 9, Vanessa Crisenberg 2 0-0 4, Megan Koenigshof 2 1-2 3, Adian Allman 1 0-0 2, Abby Vandermolen 0 2-2 2, Mia Cole 0 2-7 2. Totals: 17 6-14 41.
Fennville 16 4 15 10 – 45
Coloma 18 7 6 10 – 41
3-point goals – Fennville 8 (Howard 6, Jaimes 2), Coloma 3 (Sherburn 3). Total fouls – Coloma 15, Fennville 15. Fouled out – Fennville (Everette). Technical fouls – None. Records – 2-0 SAC Lakeshore, 3-2; Coloma 0-2 SAC Lakeshore, 0-6.