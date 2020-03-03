Monday marked the beginning of postseason play for girls basketball teams across the state.
In Division 2, Three Rivers defeated Buchanan 53-25 in D2 district play. Buchanan’s season ends with a 15-6 record.
Updated: March 3, 2020 @ 11:06 am
