Wrestling
Bryan Sosinski Invitational
Team record — Decatur 0-5.
Top Decatur wrestlers — Chandler Babcock (215) 4-0, Kenny Mann (285) 4-0, Andrew Confer (130) 4-1.
Martin Clipper Classic
Team record — Watervliet 3-2.
Top Watervliet wrestlers — Trevor Pelton 5-0, Don Smith 5-0, Jim Kolosowsky 4-1, Alex Isbrecht 4-1.
Comstock Horseshoe Classic
Benton Harbor’s Dashiande Harris Moore won the 160-pound weight class. He is now 12-1 on the season. Complete results were unavailable.
Girls bowling
Holiday singles tournament
Championship — Morgan Hosbein (Coloma) 178, Carissa Richmond (Coloma) 175.
Semifinals — Hosbein 165, Taelynn Robinson (Sturgis) 156; Richmond 221, Katie Brugh (Kal. Loy Norrix) 178.
Round of 16 — Richmond earned 2nd seed, Hosbein 4th.
First round — Coloma: Emily Feldten 715, Hosbein 705, Richmond 665.
Boys bowling
Portage Northern singles tournament
Coloma placers (out of 58 bowlers)— 5. Ryan Wilson, 9. Jonathan Swetay.
Coloma qualifying scores (4 games) — 10. Ryan Wilson 682, 11. Jonathan Swetay 680, 16. Nick Santarlas 659, 17. Damian Gomez 651, 26. Charlie Cullitan 612.