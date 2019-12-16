Boys basketball
Benton Harbor 79, Detroit Denby 26
DETROIT DENBY (26)
J. Matthews 1 1-1 3, J. Morgan 1 2-4 5, A. Harris 2 1-1 6, D. Brooks 1 1-3 3, D. Raheem 2 0-0 5, T. Taylor 1 0-0 2, K. Taylor 1 0-1 2. Totals: 9 5-10 26.
BENTON HARBOR (79)
Kentrell Pullian 2 3-4 8, Quindarius Davis 8 2-2 19, William Suggs 5 2-2 16, Trucel Singleton 2 0-0 4, Daniel Moore 1 0-0 3, Carlos Johnson 9 0-0 21, Joe Johnson 1 1-2 3, Tyler Meeks 0 0-1 0, Greg Cooper 1 0-0 2, Kyle Booth 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 8-11 79.
Denby 4 6 10 6 – 26
B. Harbor 25 16 24 12 — 79
3-point goals — Denby 3 (Morgan, Harris, Raheem), Benton Harbor 11 (Suggs 4, C. Johnson 3, Pullian, Davis, D. Moore, Booth). Total fouls — Denby 10, Benton Harbor 14. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Benton Harbor 2-0.
Watervliet 53, Hartford 45
HARTFORD (45)
Aaron Sinclair 7 5-9 24, Elijah Ledesma 4 1-3 9, Elijah Smith 0 0-1 0, Ricky Baker 1 0-0 2, Kaden Johnson 2 2-5 7, Dylan Voss 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 8-18 45.
WATERVLIET (53)
Andrew Chisek 5 6-9 18, Brennan Bornas 0 3-4 3, Jordan Abney 3 0-0 7, Davis King 3 0-0 8, Danaveon Gilbert 3 4-6 11, Cole Pline 1 0-0 2, Dylan Lawson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 13-19 53.
Hartford 13 12 12 8 — 45
Watervliet 17 7 17 12 — 53
3-point goals — Hartford 7 (Sinclair 5, Johnson, Voss), Watervliet 6 (Chisek 2, King 2, Abney, Gilbert). Total fouls — Hartford 17, Watervliet 20. Fouled out — Ledesma (H). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Hartford 0-1, Watervliet 1-2.
Girls basketball
Hartford 46, Watervliet 31
HARTFORD (46)
Megan Nelson 5 3-4 15, Karly Manning 1 0-0 2, Jaelyne Galvan 1 0-1 2, Khashya McCoy 2 0-0 4, Descenya Rodarte 3 1-2 7, Vanessa Delarosa 4 0-0 8, Alexis Snodgrass 3 2-5 8. Totals: 19 6-12 46.
WATERVLIET (31)
Lilly Lefor 1 0-2 2, Samantha Dietz 4 10-20 18, Adriyanna Winters 1 1-2 3, Madison Flowers 1 0-4 3, Madison Saunders 1 0-0 2, Alexis Worley 1 1-4 3. Totals: 9 12-32 31.
Hartford 12 11 6 17 — 46
Watervliet 9 9 7 6 — 31
3-point goals — Hartford 2 (Nelson 2), Watervliet 1 (Flowers). Total fouls — Hartford 27, Watervliet 13. Fouled out — Nelson (H), McCoy (H), Riley (W).
Records — Hartford 2-1, Watervliet 1-3.
Friday’s results
Niles 61, Portage Northern 31
PORTAGE NORTHERN (31)
Kamm 0 1-2 1, Brons 0 0-1 0, French 7 0-0 17, Fiebelkdrin 3 0-2 6, Decker 2 1-2 7. Totals: 12 2-7 31.
NILES (61)
K. Patterson 4 0-0 9, R. Davies 4 1-6 9, Palmer 3 6-8 12, A. Patterson 8 0-0 16, Fonseca 1 0-0 3, Skarbek 1 0-0 3; Lucero 0 0-2 0, Rauch 2 1-4 5, Warren 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 8-20 61.
P. Northern 4 2 17 8 — 31
Niles 20 4 14 23 — 61
3-point goals — Northern 5 (French 3, Decker 2), Niles 3 (K. Patterson, Fonseca, Skarbek). Total fouls — Portage Northern 14, Niles 13.
Records — Portage Northern 0-2 SMAC West, 0-3; Niles 2-0, 2-1.
Wrestling
Allegan Southwest Classic
Team scores — 1. Whitehall 182, 2. Lakeshore 158.5, 3. Grand Haven 140, 4. Mendon 122.5, 5. (tie) Edwardsburg 119.5, Lowell 119.5, 7. BC Harper Creek 90.5, 8. Charlotte 88.5, 9. Constantine 75, 10. Allegan 73, 11. Otsego 65.5, 12. Byron Center 65, 13. Plainwell 61, 14. Lawton 44, 15. Hesperia 35, 16. Portage Central 20.
Lakeshore placers
103 — Cubby Wolf 3rd; 112 — Bailey De la torre 3rd; 119 — Aaron Lucio 2nd; 130 — Micah Hanau 2nd; 135 — Shane Williams 1st; 152 — James Harris 1st; 215 — Zeke Rohl 2nd.
Vicksburg duals
Team records — Coloma 3-2.
Match scores — Lakewood 51, Coloma 21; Coloma 39, Cassopolis 6; Brandywine 33, Coloma 22; Coloma 30, Climax-Scotts-Martin 28; Coloma 42, Decatur 35.
Coloma 5-0 wrestlers — Caleb Ishmael, Cole Alsup.
Coloma 4-1 wrestlers — Ian Ishmael, Blane Sutherland.
Galesburg-Augusta Inv.
Benton Harbor placers
119 — Michael Williams 4th; 125 — Antwon Johnson 4th; 160 — Dashiande Harris-Moore 1st; 171 — Davis Powell 3rd.
Watervliet placers (team third overall)
1st — Trever Pelton, Nathan Isbrecht. 2nd — Isaiah Yazel, Alex Isbrecht. 3rd — Jimmy Kolosowsky, Dominick Morrison.