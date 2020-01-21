Girls basketball
St. Joseph 66, Berrien Springs 20
BERRIEN SPRINGS (20)
Hillary Dortch 3 1-2 9, Miracle Love 2 0-0 4, Taneya Shivers 2 1-1 6, Emma Tyson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 7 3-5 20.
ST. JOSEPH (66)
Alyssa Krenek 0 2-2 2, Avery Blomgren 1 0-0 2, Caroline Veine 2 0-2 4, Maya Hunter 1 0-0 3, Symone King 4 3-4 11, Leah Barlow 3 2-2 8, Emma Inman 3 0-0 7, Eleah Hedstrom 6 1-3 13, Alex Malone 0 4-8 4, Cailynn Junk 4 0-0 8, Karly Klaer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 12-21 66.
B. Springs;5;11;4;0;—;20
St. Joseph;19;24;18;5;—;66
3-point goals — Berrien Springs 3 (Dortch 2, Shivers), St. Joseph 2 (Hunter, Inman). Total fouls — Berrien Springs 13, St. Joseph 8. Fouled out — Shivers (BSp). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Junk (SJ) 9, Hedstrom (SJ) 5, Shivers (BSp) 5. Assists — Barlow (SJ) 4, Hedstrom (SJ) 3. Steals — Dortch (BSp) 4, Hunter (SJ) 4, Veine (SJ) 4, Hedstrom (SJ) 3.
Records — Berrien Springs 4-7, St. Joseph 7-4.
Watervliet 37, Lake Michigan Catholic 33
WATERVLIET (37)
Dietz 11 3-13 25, Hobson 1 0-0 2, Flowers 1 4-5 6, Riley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-18 37.
LM CATHOLIC (33)
Elena Proos 1 0-0 3, Claire LaSata 2 0-0 4, Hayden Starr 1 1-4 3, Maggie Tidey 4 0-0 9, Emily Lage 6 2-5 14. Totals: 14 3-9 33.
Watervliet;2;8;16;11;—;37
Catholic;6;7;8;12;—;33
3-point goals — Watervliet 0, Catholic 2 (Proos, Tidey). Total fouls — Watervliet 10, LM Catholic 13. Fouled out — Tidey (Cath). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Tidey (Cath) 10.
Records — Watervliet 2-9, Catholic 5-4.
River Valley 36, Bridgman 25
RIVER VALLEY (36)
Lucia Rico 3 0-1 6, Macey Springer 2 1-4 5, Emma Springer 4 0-0 8, Taylor Volstorf 2 0-2 5, Hailey Hauch 4 0-0 8, Joanna Vert 1 0-0 3, Jirtle 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 2-9 36.
BRIDGMAN (25)
Liv Tomlin 1 2-2 4, Bri Russell 0 0-1 0, Sam Rydwelski 1 1-4 3, Mackenzie Norris 2 1-3 5, Jalynn Krieger 3 0-0 6, Talea Lavanway 3 1-2 7. Totals: 10 5-12 25.
RV;12;3;9;12;—;36
B;11;5;6;3;—;25
3-point goals — River Valley 2 (Volstorf, Vert), Bridgman 0. Total fouls — River Valley 12, Bridgman 15. Fouled out — Norris (B). Technical fouls — none.
Records — River Valley 7-4, Bridgman 2-8.
Bloomingdale 45, Decatur 29
BLOOMINGDALE (45)
Olaisa Moss 2 2-1 6, Allison Starbuck 3 2-0 6, Kallie Harrison 5 4-2 14, Emma Allison 1 2-1 3, Katrise Hudson 7 2-2 16. Totals: 18 12-6 45.
DECATUR (29)
Regan Rose 4 2-2 12, Dani Confer 2 0-0 5, Lauren Ogrin 1 0-0 2, Leah Baushke 0 2-1 1, Jania Green 3 4-3 9. Totals: 10 8-6 29.
B;11;5;9;20;—;45
D;5;8;10;6;—;29
3-point goals – Bloomingdale 3 (Harrison 2, Moss), Decatur 3 (Rose 2, Confer). Total fouls – Bloomingdale 10, Decatur 9. Fouled out – none. Technical fouls – none.
Records – Bloomingdale 7-1 SW10, 8-3 ; Decatur 5-3 SW10, 8-3.
White Pigeon 33, Hartford 30
Hartford scoring — Megan Nelson 16.
Records — Hartford 4-4 SW10, 7-4; White Pigeon 6-2, 8-3.
Complete results unavailable.
Brandywine 66, New Buffalo 30
BRANDYWINE (66)
Alexis Rhodes 6 4-4 17, Megan Schmidt 4 3-3 13, Malikiyyah Abdullah 4 2-2 11, Zakiyyah Abdullah 4 1-2 9, Kennedy Byrd 3 1-6 8, Bethany Duval 2 0-0 6, Alysa Adamczyk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 11-17 66.
NEW BUFFALO (30)
Abigal Vitale3 2-3 8, Sophia DeOliveira 2 2-2 6, Nadia Collins 2 1-4 5, Kelsey Corkran 2 0-0 4, Jordan Boyle 1 0-0 2, Georgia Arvantis 1 0-0 2, Aaron James 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 8-15 30.
Brandywine;21;21;20;5;–;66
New Buffalo;4;15;7;4;–;30
3-point goals – Brandywine 7 (Duval 2, Schmidt 2, M. Abdullah, Byrd, Rhodes). Total fouls – New Buffalo 15, Brandywine 13. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None.
Records – Brandywine 10-0, New Buffalo 8-2.
Boys basketball
Brandywine 56, New Buffalo 40
NEW BUFFALO (40)
Nate Tripp 1 0-0 2, KAden Parmley 4 2-3 14, Mark Shawl 0 2-2 2, Anthony Lijewski 3 3-4 11, Ryan Vinson 5 1-1 11. Totals: 13 8-10 40.
BRANDYWINE (56)
Jaelen Briggs 4 2-3 12, Shane Brown 3 0-0 6, Caleb Byrd 5 2-2 12, Gabe Gouin 0 0-3 0, Jacob Fox 1 0-0 2, Ragjit Gorgja 1 0-0 2, Jordan Abrams 0 2-2 2, Kendall Chrismon 10 0-1 20. Totals: 24 6-11 56.
NB;8;10;15;7;—;40
Br;9;21;8;18;—;56
3-point goals — New Buffalo 6 (Parmley 4, Lijewski 2), Brandywine 2 (Briggs 2). Total fouls — New Buffalo 12, Brandywine 15. Fouled out — Abrams (Br). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Brandywine 9-0, New Buffalo 5-3.
Berrien Springs 57, Plainwell 45
PLAINWELL (45)
Connor Buschini 4 1-2 10, Reece Comeford 3 0-0 6, Austin Miller 6 3-4 19, Nick Tiller 2 0-0 4, Levi Betz 0 1-2 1, Caleb Maser 2 0-2 5. Totals: 17 5-10 45.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (57)
James York 2 0-0 5, Byron Tate 4 0-0 8, Jackson Glanzier 3 0-1 6, Lucas Rindfield 0 2-2 2, Marshall McFarland 5 5-8 15, Aiden Rindfield 1 0-0 3, Jamal Hailey 3 0-0 8, Josiah Pittman 2 0-0 4, Anthony Latin 1 0-0 3, Zeb Bodtke 1 1-2 3. Totals: 21 8-13 57.
P;14;15;9;7;—;45
BSp;15;7;21;14;—;45
3-point goals — Berrien Springs 5 (York, A. Rindfield, Hailey, Latin), Plainwell 6 (Buschini, Miller 4, Maser). Total fouls — Berrien Springs 12, Plainwell 16. Fouled out — Miller (P). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Berrien Springs 3-5, Plainwell 1-8.
Saturday's result
Bridgman 55, New Buffalo 20
BRIDGMAN (55)
Luke Blesy 3 1-2 9, Jackson Schmaltz 2 0-2 4, Hunter Adams 4 0-0 8, Jayce Warren 6 0-0 15, Henry Branch 3 0-1 8, Donnie Necas 3 0-0 8, Austin Crowder 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 1-5 55.
NEW BUFFALO (20)
Kaden Parmley 1 1-2 3, Markvell Shaw 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lijewski 1 0-0 2, Sean Gordon 1 0-0 2, Ryan Vinson 4 2-2 11. Totals: 8 3-4 20.
Bridgman;13;21;15;6;—;55
New Buffalo;3;6;2;9;—;20
3-point goals — Bridgman 10 (Warren 3, Blesy 2, Branch 2, Necas 2, Crowder), New Buffalo 1 (Vinson). Total fouls — Bridgman 8, New Buffalo 8. Fouled out — none.
Records — Bridgman 7-3, New Buffalo 5-2.
Monday's result
Watervliet 58, Lake Michigan Catholic 16
WATERVLIET (58)
Donavan Gilbert 5 0-0 12, Davis King 5 0-0 11, Andrew Chisek 4 0-0 10, Brennan Bornas 3 0-0 9, Curtis White 2 0-0 5, Evan Hutchins 1 3-5 5, Brady Bornas 1 0-0 2. Cole Pline 1 0-0 2, Rylee Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-5 58.
LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC (16)
Jake Koenig 3 0-2 7, Max Allen 1 2-3 5, Vincent Ireland 1 0-0 3, Jake Jozwiak 0 1-2 1, Matt Rochefurt 0 0-2 0. 5 3-9 16.
Watervliet`13`15`14`16`–`58
LM Catholic`5`3`3`5`–`16
3-point goals – Watervliet 9 (Brennan Bornas 3, Gilbert 2, Chisek 2, White, King), LM Catholic 2 (Ireland, Koenig). Total fouls – Watervliet 11, LM Catholic 10. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Watervliet 4-5, LM Catholic 1-7.
Eau Claire 69, Bangor 64
EAU CLAIRE (69)
D. Travis 8 5-10 22, M. Hackney 3 9-16 16, D. Evans 5 1-3 11, D. Holmes 4 1-2 9, T. Henry 2 1-1 5, J. Gomez 1 1-2 3, T. Murphy 1 0-1 2. Totals – 24 18-35 69.
BANGOR (64)
Brunn 5 2-4 13, Fuller 6 0-2 12, Hardester 4 1-2 10, Tate Jr. 4 0-1 9, Jones 3 2-4 8, Jefferies 1 3-5 5, Brenne 1 0-0 3, London 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 7-18 64.
Eau Claire;12;24;10;23;–;69
Bangor;13;9;19;23;–;64
3-point goals – Eau Claire 1 (Hackney), Bangor 3 (Brenne, Tate Jr., Hardester, Brunn). Total fouls – Bangor 31, Eau Claire 14. Fouled out – Bangor 4 (Brenne, Tate Jr., London, Fuller), Eau Claire 1 (Murphy). Technical fouls – None.
Records – Eau Claire 4-4 SW10, 5-4; Bangor 0-7 SW10; 0-8.
White Pigeon 47, Hartford 45
HARTFORD – Kaden Johnson 14 points, Aaron Sinclair 13 points, Elijah Rodarte 13 points.
Complete results unavailable.
Boys bowling
Coloma 24, Comstock 6
Team totals – Coloma 1740, Comstock 1589.
Baker games – Comstock 167, Coloma 165; Coloma 159, Comstock 145.
Coloma individuals (2 games) – Charlie Cullitan 384, Jonathan Swetay 334, Damian Gomez 382.
Comstock individuals (2 games) – Michael Khazad 305, Dalton DeLeon 363, Hunter DeLeon 333.
Wrestling
Marcellus Inv.
Team scores — 2. Watervliet 169.5 (Complete team scoring unavailable).
Watervliet placers — 1. Trever Pelton, Don Smith; 2. Royce Daugherty; 3. Jimmy Kolosowsky, Isaiah Yazel; 4. Parker Lanning, Alex Isbrecht, Caleb Bell; 5. Dominick Morrison.