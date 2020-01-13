Boys basketball
Brandywine 67, Coloma 53
COLOMA (53)
Jake Ickes 2 1-2 6, Drew Goodline 4 4-4 14, Karon Smith 1 0-0 3, Stacey Branscumb 2 1-2 5, Michael Dancer 4 0-2 10, Isaiah Reinhardt 0 3-4 3, Shawn Dryer 6 0-1 12. Totals: 19 9-15 53.
BRANDYWINE (67)
Jaelen Briggs 8 2-4 19, Shane Brown 1 0-0 2, Caleb Byrd 0 4-6 6, Gabe Gouin 0 1-2 1, Tim Walker 1 0-0 2, Carson Knapp 1 0-0 3, Brock Prenkert 2 0-0 4, Jordan Abrams 3 0-0 7, Kendall Chrismon 9 7-8 25. Totals: 25 14-20 67.
Coloma 24 9 2 18 — 53
Brandywine 16 10 18 23 — 67
3-point goals — Coloma 6 (Goodline 2, Dancer 2, Ickes, Smith), Brandywine 3 (Briggs, Knapp, Abrams). Total fouls — Coloma 17, Brandywine 17. Fouled out — Byrd (B). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Coloma 4-3, Brandywine 6-0.
Wrestling
Jim Dewland Classic
Team scores — 1. Clinton 266, 2. Mason 208, 3. Lakeshore 204, 4. Parma Western 126, 5. Hartland 122, 6. (tie) Charlotte 103, Saline 103, 8. Union City 90, 9. Otsego 82, 10. Springport 76, 11. Olivet 55, 12. Cassopolis 54, 13. Ann Arbor Skyline 48, 14. (tie) Athens 47, Quincy 47, 16. Jackson Lumen Christi 46.
Lakeshore placers — 1st: Micah Hanau 135, ShaneWilliams 140. 2nd: Cameron Litaker 112, Aaron Lucio 119, Zeke Rohl 215. 4th: Jonathan Gelesko 125. 5th: James Harris 145, Case Rohl 160, Tafara Rukunda 171. 6th: Keanu Dickerson 130.
Buchanan Super Duals
Records — Niles 5-0.
Match scores — Niles 54, Buchanan 23; Niles 66, Eau Claire 15; Niles 57, Martin 21; Niles 72, Benton Harbor 12; Niles 66, River Valley 17.
Niles unbeaten wrestlers — Conner Pickens (112/119) 4-0, James Pegan (119/125) 5-0, Taden Livingston (135) 4-0, Ezra Vance (145) 5-0, Brayden Zimmerman (215) 4-0.
Bowling
Battle of the Baker Tournament
Championship — Jonesville d. Coloma 152-134, 217-148.
Semifinals — Coloma d. Bronson 174-133, 177-133.
Qualifying — Coloma first with 1,953 over 12 games. Average of 162.75.