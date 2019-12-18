Boys basketball
Kal. Loy Norrix 65, Niles 50
NILES (50)
Mari Nichols 11, Joey Bartkowiak 11, Adrian Thomas 9
Loy Norrix 18 17 19 11 – 65
Niles 9 13 14 14 – 50
Complete results unavailable
Brandywine 52, Kal. Hackett 36
KAL. HACKETT (36)
C. Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2, T. Keyte 2 0-0 6, C. Wurtz 1 0-3 2, R. Cook 2 0-0 4, J. Ford 0 4-6 4, S. Kwapis 3 0-0 6, C. Bartholomew 0 1-2 1, R. Conroy 2 0-0 5, S. Widger 1 1-3 3, A. Carpenter 0 3-4 3. Totals: 12 9-18 36.
BRANDYWINE (52)
Jaelen Briggs 3 0-0 6, Shane Brown 3 1-1 7, Caleb Byrd 5 0-1 10, Carson Knapp 1 0-2 3, Cam Barrier 1 0-0 2, Jordan Abrams 6 1-2 17, Kendall Chrismon 3 1-2 7. Totals: 22 3-8 52.
Hackett 3 12 13 8 — 36
Brandywine 15 9 17 11 — 52
3-point goals — Hackett 3 (Keyte 2, Conroy), Brandywine 5 (Abrams 4, Knapp). Total fouls — Hackett 13, Brandywine 23. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Hackett 1-2, Brandywine 3-0.
Other boys scores:
New Buffalo 45, Lawrence 39
Girls basketball
Kal. Central 80, St. Joseph 63
ST. JOSEPH (63)
Caroline Veine 8 2-2 19, Symone King 5 2-3 12, Leah Barlow 1 2-6 4, Emma Inman 4 0-0 11, Eleah Hedstrom 1 0-1 2, Alex Malone 1 4-6 6, Mae Fischer 1 0-0 2, Karly Klaer 3 1-2 7. Totals: 24 11-20 63.
KAL. CENTRAL (80)
Alaila Walker 12 2-4 34, Kavia Covillion 1 0-0 2, Amirah Scott 2 0-2 4, Laila Vincent 7 5-5 19, Jaelyn Horn 0 2-4 2, Kendall Vandam 2 0-0 4, Morasha Wiggins 5 3-6 14, Kynendy Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals: 29 13-23 80.
St. Joseph 10 14 22 17 — 63
K. Central 24 17 26 13 — 80
3-point goals — St. Joseph 4 (Inman 3, Veine), Kal. Central 9 (Walker 8, Wiggins). Total fouls — St. Joseph 14, Kal. Central 21. Fouled out — Brown (KC). Technical fouls — none.
Records — St. Joseph 2-3, Kal. Central 3-2.
Brandywine 46, Kal. Hackett 28
KAL. HACKETT (28)
Madison Coffman 2 0-0 4, Bianca Cronen 0 1-2 1, Emily Wheaten 2 1-2 5, Annie Housler 4 2-2 11, Krystina Kasson 3 1-4 7. Totals: 11 5-10 28.
BRANDYWINE (46)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 4 1-3 11, Alysa Adamczyk 2 0-0 5, Malikiyyah Abdullah 2 0-0 5, Megan Schmidt 3 2-2 11, Kennedy Byrd 2 1-4 5, Alexis Rhodes 3 0-1 6, Bethany Duval 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 4-10 46.
Hackett 5 10 10 3 — 28
Brandywine 11 17 13 5 — 46
3-point goals — Hackett 1 (Housler), Brandywine 8 (Schmidt 3, Z. Abdullah 2, Adamczyk, M. Abdullah, Duval). Total fouls — Hackett 11, Brandywine 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Kal. Hackett 3-1, Brandywine 5-0.
Constantine 57, Berrien Springs 25
CONSTANTINE (57)
Hannah Outlaw 11 4-6 28, Rylie Lutz 4 0-0 11, Hailey Wilson 2 2-2 6, Sydney Balcom 1 2-3 6, Leah Dumm 2 2-3, 6, Gabby McNamara 1 0-0 2, Madellyn Cullifer 0 1-2 1, Charlee Balcom 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 10-17 57
BERRIEN SPRINGS (25)
Zoe Dortch 3 2-3 8, Maggie Griffiths 3 2-2 8, Hillary Dortch 2 0-0 5, Eddie Ny’Ja 1 0-0 2, Kym’meisha Ellis-Davis 0 1-2 1, Emma Tyson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 6-9 25.
Constantine 12 12 21 12 – 57
Berrien Springs 12 2 7 4 – 25
3-point goals – Constantine 5 (Lutz 3, Outlaw 2), Berrien Springs 1 (H. Dortch 1). Fouls – Berrien Springs 14. Fouled out – None. Records – Constantine 1-0 SAC Valley, 3-1; Berrien Springs 1-1 BCS Red, 3-2.
Other girls scores:
New Buffalo 47, Lawrence 29
Bloomingdale 45, Hartford 22
Three Rivers 47, South Haven 20
T. Rivers 27 10 4 6 — 47
S. Haven 3 2 4 11 — 20
South Haven — Jordyn Holland 10 points.
Complete results unavailable