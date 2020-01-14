Girls basketball
Brandywine 58, Benton Harbor 26
BRANDYWINE (58)
Malikiyyah Abdullah 5 0-0 12, Cortney Bates 4 0-0 12, Zakiyyah Abdullah 4 3-5 11, Alexis Rhodes 3 2-3 8, Kennedy Byrd 2 4-4 8, Megan Schmidt 2 0-2 5, Alysa Adamczyk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-14 58.
BENTON HARBOR (26)
J. Jordan 6 0-0 12, S. Perkins 2 2-4 6, D. Kyles 3 0-0 6, K. Nichols 1 0-5 2, E. Bell 0 0-2 0, A. Johnson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 2-13 26.
Brandywine 18 16 21 3 – 58
Benton Harbor 0 6 10 10 – 26
3-point goals – Brandywine 7 (Bates 4, M. Abdullah 2, Schmidt). Total fouls – Berrien Springs 13, Brandywine 7. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Brandywine 8-0, Benton Harbor 2-7.
Niles 60, Berrien Springs 13
NILES (60)
Alycia Patterson 7 0-0 16, Kamryn Patterson 6 0-0 15, Amara Palmer 4 2-2 10, Morgan Warren 2 3-7 7, Reese Davies 2 0-0 4, Alexis Rauch 1 0-0 2, Natalie Lucero 1 0-0 2, Bailey Bickel 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 7-12 60.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (13)
Maggie Griffiths 2 0-0 4, Emma Tyson 1 0-0 3, Taneye Shivers 1 0-2 2, Zoe Dortch 1 0-0 2, Ny’Ja Eddie 0 2-2 2. Totals: 5 2-4 13.
Niles 15 14 14 17 – 60
Berrien Springs 4 7 0 2 – 13
3-point goals – Niles 5 (K. Patterson 3, A. Patterson 2), Berrien Springs 1 (Tyson). Total fouls – Berrien Springs 15, Niles 5. Fouled out – None. Technical Fouls – None. Records – Niles 5-2, Berrien Springs 4-5.
Boys basketball
Lawton 65, Michigan Lutheran 31
LAWTON (65)
Chase Mitchell 10 2-4 22, Jake Rueff 5 0-0 12, Alex Rueff 3 0-0 9, Andy Stermer 2 2-2 6, Dustin Nobl 1 2-2 4, Austin Burns 2 0-0 4, Connor Devries 2 0-0 4, Harrison Maymard 1 0-0 2, Aidan Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 6-8 65.
M LUTHERAN (31)
Semenak 4 0-0 9, Rosenbaum 2 0-0 4, Plocher 1 2-4 4, Erby 2 0-2 4, Ritter 1 0-0 3, Taylor 0 3-4 3, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Deweerd 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 5-10 31.
Lawton 23 20 8 14 – 65
M Lutheran 8 8 8 7 – 31
3-point goals – Lawton 5 (A. Rueff 3, J. Rueff 2), M Lutheran 2 (Deweerd, Semenak). Total fouls – Lawton 15, M Lutheran 9. Fouled out – None. Technical Fouls – None. Records – Lawton 2-4, M Lutheran 2-3.
Lake Michigan Catholic 39, Lawrence 32
Lawrence – Kaylee Stroud 13 points, Catalina Mancera 7 points
Complete results unavailable
Boys bowling
Coloma 30, Kalamazoo Christian 0
Team totals – Coloma 1612, Kal. Christian 1211.
Baker games – Coloma 156, Kal. Christian 91; Coloma 139, Kal. Christian 118.
Coloma individuals (2 games) – Charlie Cullitan 340, Jonathan Swetay 300, Ryan Wilson 371, Damian Gomez 298.
Kal. Christian individuals (2 games) – Mike Keckler 239, Paul Spunell 235, Brandon Miller 282, Dylan Brown 244.