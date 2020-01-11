Girls basketball
St. Joseph 42, Mattawan 40
ST. JOSEPH (42)
Avery Blomgren 2 0-0 4, Maya Hunter 3 0-0 7, Symone King 1 5-9 7, Leah Barlow 1 0-0 2, Emma Inman 3 0-0 9, Eleah Hedstrom 0 2-3 2, Alex Malone 2 1-2 5, Mae Fischer 1 0-0 2, Cailynn Junk 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 8-14 42.
MATTAWAN (40)
McKenna Macon 1 0-0 3, Abby Owens 1 1-2 3, Janelle Rupp 4 0-3 11, Natalie Martinil 1 0-2 2, Olivia Eubank 1 1-2 4, Jakya Rimpson 0 0-2 0, Yasmin Pirbhai 0 1-2 1, Natalie Foster 4 0-0 8, Adelaide Douglass 3 2-3 8. Totals: 13 5-16 40.
SJ 7 7 12 16 — 42
Matt 9 13 7 11 — 40
3-point goals — St. Joseph 4 (Hunter, Inman 3), Mattawan 4 (Macon, Rupp 3). Total fouls — St. Joseph 13, Mattawan 12. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — St. Joseph 3-0 SMAC West, 5-3; Mattawan 0-3, 3-5.
Edwardsburg 57, Dowagiac 12
EDWARDSBURG (57)
Ella Castolucci 3 0-0 6, Paige Albright 1 1-2 3, Alyssah Simmons 1 0-0 2, Macey Lanbach 3 0-0 6, Katie Schaible 4 0-0 8, Kaitlynne Allen 3 1-4 7, Averie Markel 1 0-0 2, Claire Bartz 5 2-3 13, Abbey Krugh 3 0-0 8. Totals: 24 4-9 57.
DOWAGIAC (12)
Haydyn First 0 1-1 1, Makayla Hill 0 0-2 0, Allie Conner 3 1-2 8, Jalenna Payne 1 0-0 3. Totals 4 2-5 12.
Edwardsburg 22 21 7 7 — 57
Dowagiac 3 3 3 3 — 12
3-point goals — Edwardsburg 3 (Krugh 2, Bartz), Dowagiac 2 (Payne, Conner). Total fouls — Edwardsburg 5, Dowagiac 7. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Dowagiac 0-5 Wolverine South, 0-6; Edwardsburg 4-1, 7-1.
Portage Central 51, Niles 39
PORTAGE CENTRAL (51)
Lee 0 0-1 0, Hoff 3 2-2 8, Long 7 7-8 22, Bradford 2 0-0 4, Brown 4 6-7 14, Ouvry 1 0-0 2, Grueter 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 16-20 51.
NILES (39)
K. Patterson 2 3-4 9, Bickel 1 0-0 2, Davies 2 0-0 4, Palmer 2 5-7 9, A. Patterson 5 1-2 12, Rauch 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 9-13 39.
PC 12 15 11 13 — 51
N 6 17 10 6 — 39
Fouls — Niles 16, Portage Central 13.
Records — Niles 2-1 SMAC West, 4-2; Portage Central 3-0, 6-1.
Lawrence 38, Countryside 16
LAWENCE (38)
Kaylee Stroud 15, Savannah Peek 11, Mancera 8, Murney 2, Peek 11, Gonzalez 2, Stroud 15.
COUNTRYSIDE (16)
Robinson 6, Pullen 6, McNeal 2, Washington 2.
Records — Lawrence 3-6, Countryside 0-4.
Complete results unavailable.
Hartford 42, Mendon 38 (OT)
Hartford — Megan Nelson 12, Kashaya McCoy 8, Vanessa Delarosa 6.
Records — Hartford 4-2 Southwest 10, 5-2; Mendon 1-4, 2-4.
Complete results unavailable.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph 35, Mattawan 30
ST. JOSEPH (35)
Jeremiah Sterling 2 3-4 8, Luke Hedstrom 2 1-1 5, Josh Terry 0 1-2 1, Nick Borre 3 1-3 7, Andy Blomgren 3 3-8 9, Griffin Shinrock 0 2-4 2, Brennen Kerns 1 0-0 3. Totals: 11 11-22 35.
MATTAWAN (30)
Andrew McNulty 1 0-1 2, Luke Kerrins 1 0-0 2, Colin DeBoer 2 1-3 5, Michael Lampos 1 0-0 2, Jalen Jones 2 0-4 5, Jarod Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Andrew Foster 1 0-0 3, Carson Foor 3 2-2 8. Totals: 12 3-10, 30.
SJ 8 3 12 12 — 35
Matt 4 9 9 8 — 30
3-point goals — St. Joseph 2 (Sterling, Kerns), Mattawan 3 (Jones, Hubbard, Foster). Total fouls — St. Joseph 13, Mattawan 17. Fouled out — Foor (M). Technical fouls — none.
Records — St. Joseph 1-1 SMAC West, 2-4; Mattawan 0-2, 0-5.
Lakeshore 49, Portage Northern 35
LAKESHORE (49)
Jonathan Worsham 0 2-4 2, Joey Lake 0 4-4 4, JJ Bushu 6 4-7 17, Ben Brower 4 4-5 13, Ja’Kobe Young 1 1-2 3, Dylan Clem 3 2-4 10. Totals: 14 17-26 49.
PORTAGE NORTHERN (35)
Kareem Williams 2 0-0 6, Anthony Tyus 3 0-2 6, Jace Whitley 1 1-1 3, A.J. Harris 1 0-0 3, Nate Mason 4 3-8 12, Jeff Wilson 2 0-4 5. Totals: 13 4-15 35.
L 13 19 2 15 — 49
PN 20 1 9 5 — 35
3-point goals — Lakeshore 4 (Clem 2, Bushu, Brower), P. Northern 5 (Williams 2, Harris, Mason, Wilson). Total fouls — Lakeshore 10, Portage Northern 23. Fouled out — Wilson (PN), Williams (PN), Tyus (PN). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Lakeshore 33 (Brower 7, Young 5), Portage Northern 18.
Records — Lakeshore 2-0 SMAC West, 5-0; Portage Northern 0-2, 2-3.
New Buffalo 68, Lake Michigan Catholic 27
NEW BUFFALO (68)
Nate Tripp 4 4-5 13, Kadem Parmley 8 5-9 23, Mark Shaw 3 0-0 7, Ben Lijewski 0 0-1 0, Cole Haskins 2 0-4 4, Anthony Lijewski 1 0-0 2, Sean Gordon 1 1-4 3, Michael Flick 2 0-0 5, Ryan Vinson 2 1-4 3, Zack Forker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 26 11-22 68.
LM CATHOLIC (27)
Max Allen 3 2-4 8, Diego Nerio 0 2-4 2, Nathan Green 1 0-0 2, Jacob Koenig 1 6-10 8, Matthe Rochefort 1 0-0 3, Andrew Conklin 2 0-0 4, Charles LaSata 0 0-1 0. Totals: 8 10-19 27.
NB 10 23 29 6 — 68
LM 3 7 8 9 — 27
3-point goals — New Buffalo 5 (Trapp, Parmley 2, Shaw, Flick), Catholic 1 (Rochefort). Total fouls — New Buffalo 24, Catholic 21. Fouled out — Haskins (NB). Technical fouls — New Buffalo (team), Catholic (team).
Records — New Buffalo 3-0 BCS White, 3-1; Catholic 1-4, 1-4.
Countryside 49, Lawrence 48
COUNTRYSIDE (49)
Booker 14, Gordon 4, Matlock 11, Norris 4, Rollins 4, Smith 3, Buchanan 1, Allen 3, Brown 5.
LAWERNCE (48)
Zapota 6, Lopez 9, Smith 13, Williams 3, Copeman 9, Bok 2, Payment 2, Bowman 4.
Records — Countryside 2-1 BCS White, 2-2; Lawrence 1-3, 2-5.
Complete results unavailable.
Hartford 47, Mendon 28
Hartford — Aaron Sinclair 20 points.
Records — Hartford 3-1 Southwest 10, 3-2; Mendon 0-4, 0-4.
Complete results unavailable.
Bloomingdale 71, Eau Claire 53
Complete results unavailable.