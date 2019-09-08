Boys soccer
St. Joseph 3, Holland 1
Goals — St. Joseph: Seth Walters, Jacob Scouler, own goal. Holland: Abraham Arellano.
Assist — St. Joseph: Brenden Nolte.
Halftime — Tied 0-0.
Records — St. Joseph 8-2, Holland 5-6.
Bridgman 2, Michigan Lutheran 0
Goals — Gabe Belmontes, Tanner Peters.
Assists — Ezra Clapsaddle, Gabe Belmontes.
Shots on goal — Bridgman 6, Lutheran 6.
Saves — Weston Busick (B) 6, Lutheran 4.
Halftime score — Bridgman 1-0.
Records — Bridgman 1-0 Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph, 3-2.
Kalamazoo Central 2, Niles 0
Saves — Drew Gourlay (N) 14.
Halftime score — K Central 1-0.
Complete results not available.
Volleyball
Eau Claire Invitational
Championship — New Buffalo d. Bloomingdale 25-13, 25-11.
Tournament play — New Buffalo d. Eau Claire 25-13, 25-6.
Pool play — New Buffalo d. Eau Claire 25-7, 25-9; Lawrence d. Eau Claire 25-13, 25-15; Bloomingdale d. Eau Claire 25-19, 25-20; Eau Claire d. Benton Harbor 25-19, 25-11.
New Buffalo — Mary Mayer 25 aces, 80 assists; Ava Mullen 11 aces, 29 kills, 11 blocks; Kelsey Corkan 10 aces, 16 kills; Sohpia DeOliveira 10 aces, 34 kills.
Eau Claire — Stephanie Jenkins 6 kills; Julia Kurland 3 aces, 3 digs; Emilee Demski 8 aces, 1 assist, 14 kills, 1 dig; Bryana Muffo 6 aces, 1 assist, 5 kills, 10 digs; Ali Ferry 2 aces, 7 digs; Lizzy Little 3 aces, 2 assists, 15 kills, 8 digs; Amariah Hysell 1 assist, 2 kills, 2 digs; Kayla Arend 7 aces, 35 assists, 10 kills, 1 dig.
Records — New Buffalo 7-1.
Cereal City Invitational
Gold bracket quarterfinals — Battle Creek Lakeview d. Niles 25-20, 25-13.
Pool play — Niles d. Thornapple Kellogg 25-18, 25-12; Niles d. Battle Creek Harper Creek 25-12, 25-10; Niles d. Mendon 25-21, 26-24.
Niles — Zoie Appleberry 3 aces, 8 kills, 9 digs; Grace Florkowski 1 ace, 18 digs, 36 assists; Emma Beckman 1 ace, 4 digs, 23 assists; Nikki Nate 2 aces, 21 kills, 6 blocks, 11 digs; Bianca Pickens 3 aces, 24 digs; Cadence Knight 3 aces, 2 kills, 29 digs; Marika Ruppart 12 kills, 6 blocks; Lexi Krueger 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Jillian Bruckner 11 kills, 4 blocks; Amara Palmer 6 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs.
Records — Niles 13-8-2.
Cross country
Lakeview Invitational
Boys
Large School Varsity Race
Team scores — 1. Portage Northern 42, 2. Portage Central 70, 3. Gull Lake 94, 4. BC Harper Creek 125, 5. Hastings 128, 6. Parma Western 137, 7. BC Lakeview 156, 8. St. Joseph 161, 9. BC Pennfield 233.
Overall winner — Koby Fraaza (GL) 15:31.80.
St. Joseph — 7. Andrew Moyer 17:04.64, 32. Drew Nisbet 18:06.94, 37. Will Fiesbeck 18:22.38, 42. Jacob Haunhorst 18:41.45, 43. Brandon Burrow 18:49.42.
Small School Varsity Race
Team scores — 1. Quincy 50, 2. Jackson Lumen Christi 52, 3. Bronson 59, 4. Vermontville Maple Valley 90, 5. Heritage Christian 98. No team score — Bangor.
Overall winner — Gene Hendrickson (JLC) 16:45.63.
Bangor — 2. Alvaro Martinez 16:54.05, 8. Zach Trainor 18:03.40, 13. Aurelio Melgarejo 18:54.67, 27. Daniel Adams 21:16.86.
Girls
Large School Varsity Race
Team scores — 1. Portage Central 45, 2. Gull Lake 85, 3. Parma Western 94, 4. BC Lakeview 117, 5. BC Harper Creek 121, 6. Portage Northern 140, 7. Hastings 151, 8. St. Joseph 173, 9. BC Pennfield 233.
Overall winner — Kalya Eklund (GL) 18:58.58.
St. Joseph — 12. Riley Mullen 21:09.16, 27. Olivia Ippel 22:17,62, 37. Madison Scott 23:20.68, 44. Olivia Veersma 23:46.50, 56. Francesca Mellaso 24:54.02.
Small School Varsity Race
Team scores — 1. Jackson Lumen Christi 25, 2. Quincy 48, 3. Bangor 78, 4. Heritage Christian 105, 5. White Pigeon 116.
Overall winner — Faith Smith (JLC) 20:41.25.
Bangor — 7. Brisa Sanchez-Valdez 23:23.50, 15. Emily Hernandez 24:17.49, 23. Lilliana Alcauter 25:48.49, 28. Sandra Barajas 27:21.38, 30. Hannah Householder 28:37.53.
Centreville Invitational
Boys
Junior/Senior Race A/B
Team scores — 1. Berrien Springs 32, 2. Vicksburg 35, 3. Sturgis 47, 4. Edwardsburg 70, 5. Lakeshore 78, 6. Coldwater 84, 7. South Haven 107.
Overall winner — Jack Leman (Ed) 16:54.43.
Local finishers (top two)— Berrien Springs: 2. Ashton Sheline 17:28.75. Lakeshore: 14. Grant Rose 18:59.53, 15. Denver Borst 18:59.89. South Haven: 13. Brian Thompson 18:58.04, 29. Osvaldo Ruiz 20:39.91.
Junior/Senior Race C/D
Team scores — 1. Watervliet 19, 2. Kalamazoo Homeschool 28, 3. Mendon 63, 4. Galseburg-Augusta 65, 5. Schoolcraft 76, 6. Centreville 106, 7. Brandywine 111.
Overall winner — Johnathan Adair (KH) 17:09.90.
Local finishers (top two) — Watervliet: 2. Ezra Troyer 17:59.64, 5. Gus Hinch 18:30.31. Brandywine: 32. Aaron Lauri 22:31.24, 34. Keegan Rieth 22:44.63.
Freshman/Sophomore Race A/B
Team scores — 1. Three Rivers 19, 2, Vicksburg 46, 3. Lakeshore 47, 4. Sturgis 54, 5. South Haven 85, 6. Edwardsburg 113. No team score — Berrien Springs, Niles.
Overall winner — Race Bettich (Lk) 17:17.74.
Local finishers (top two) — Lakeshore: 1. Bettich, 15. Lucas Balkema 19:21.92. South Haven: 5. Carson Rooker 18:38.25, 32. Corbin Morrison 21:24.94. Berrien Springs: 2. James Burke 18:06.67, 7. Sam Markle 18:46.53. Niles: 30. Ashton Burrous 21:10.66, 44. Preston Sharpe 23:19.64.
Freshman/Sophomore Race C/D
Team scores — 1. Coloma 37, 2. Constantine 52, 3. Kalamazoo Homeschool, 4. Watervliet 69, 5. Centreville 86, 6. Colon 98, 7. Prairie Heights 107, 8. Schoolcraft 119, 9. Lawton 139, 10. Brandywine 161. No team score — Buchanan.
Overall winner — Thai Pratel (Cen) 18:54.52.
Local finishers (top two) — Coloma: 2. Jake Ickes 19:09.85, 6. 19:30.78. Watervliet: 5. German Casiano 19:23.11, 19. Mason Pennington 21:08.48. Brandywine: 36. Micah Colby 22:50.78, 45. Gage Hoskin 24:22.35. Buchanan: 48. Luke Sherwood 24:56.97.
Girls
Junior Senior Race A/B
Team scores — 1. South Haven 40, 2. Berrien Springs 47, 3. Coldwater 49, 4. Niles 61, 5. Three Rivers 63, 6. Sturgis 74, 7. Lakeshore 79.
Overall winner — Elka Machan (C) 18:54.61.
Local finishers (top two) — South Haven: 3. Summer Corke 21:12.94, 5. Katie Schooley 21:44.04. Berrien Springs — 3. Erin Moore 20:21.60, 12. Shay Reyes 23:06.63. Niles: 4. Kaylee Thompson 21:25.88, 13. Kayla Trueblood 23:07.04. Lakeshore: 10. Cait Obrien 22:47.49,25. Abby Baker 24:38.36.
Junior/Senior Race C/D
Team scores — 1. Galesburg-Augusta 24, 2. Centreville 31, 3. Kalamazoo Homeschool 50, 4. Coloma 57, 5. Buchanan 68, 6. Watervliet 83. No team score — Brandywine
Overall winner — Aubree Sedore (GA) 20:56.34.
Local finishers (top two) — Coloma: 5. Abby Vandermolen 22:51.40, 6. Emma Vandermolen 23:03.65. Buchanan: 12. Natalie Riley 24:37.03, 20. Katie DeVlaminck 26:12.47. Watervliet: 22. Sophia Tavolacci 26:15.07, 29. Keyona Klimkiewicz 28:11.01. Brandywine: 14. Morgan Horvath 24:47.74, 34. Madison Franks 29:23.32.
Freshman/Sophomore Race A/B
Team scores — 1. Vicksburg 32, 2. Lakeshore 39, 3. Coldwater 39, 4. Three Rivers 54, 5. Niles 80, 6. Sturgis 101, 7. South Haven 104. No team score — Berrien Springs.
Overall winner — Legend Szafranski (Cold) 21:39.51.
Local finishers (top two) — Lakeshore: 6. Rachel Vroegop 22:45.94, 7. Abigail Winsman 22:47.51. Niles: 15. Cassandra Shortman 24:04.99, 16. Eva Shepherd 24:26.50. South Haven: 22. Hayley Rose 24:52.28, 31. Kalin Hartmann 25:44.65. Berrien Springs: 11. Anna Constable 23:12.77, 25. Victoria Wurzel 25:05.91.
Freshman/Sophomore Race C/D
Team scores — 1. Schoolcraft 40, 2. Prairie Heights 43, 3. Kalamazoo Homeschool 45, 4. Coloma 54, 5. Galesburg-Augusta 59, 6. Constantine 80, 7. Watervliet 123. No team score — Brandywine, Buchanan.
Overall winner — Clare Engle (KH) 22:10.57.
Local finishers (top two) — Coloma: 3. Ava Genovese 22:50.80, 19. Camryn Brown 25:24.66. Watervliet: 33. Brenda Romero 27:14.66, 41. Megan Trapp 28:07.54. Brandywine: 10. Allison Lauri 24:04.20, 48. Annie Youngs 29:57.04. Buchanan: 26. Joy Kaltenbach 26:11.02, 54. Amel Allouri 35:37.66.
Fennville Open
at Fenn Valley Winery
Boys
Team scores — 1. Jenison 33, 2. Allegan 48, 3. Parchment 77, 4. Comstock Park 100, 5. Martin 147, 6. Holland Black River 167, 7. Lake Michigan Catholic 188, 8. River Valley 194, 9. Fennville 212.
Overall winner — Connor Vachon (J) 16:30.90.
Catholic — 13. Joel Chandler 18:15.01, 19. Michael Golden 18:46.01, 69. Ben Johnston 22:28.03, 79. Braden Warner 23:36.03, 86. Noah Siglow 25:02.40.
River Valley — 34. Gavyn Rogers 19:54.13, 36. Logan Payne 19:58.30, 45. Joshua Siefert 20:35.94, 55. David Forker 21:18.31, 62. Jaren Christ 21:52.44.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Allegan 38, 2. Parchment 49, 3. Comstock Park 61, 4. Holland Black River. No team score — Lake Michigan Catholic, River Valley.
Overall winner — Mary Dow (Parch) 20:52.79.
Catholic — 18. Grace Stockdale 24:47.61, 37. Bailey Siglow 29:05.26.
River Valley — 22. Rylee Rogers 25:24.34, 24. Taylor Volstorf 25:38.52, 34. Alyssa Montgomery 28:20.11, 43. Naylanna Kendle 34:37.44.
Football
Battle Creek St. Philip 36, new buffalo 15
Battle Creek St. Philip scored 21 unanswered points to defeat New Buffalo on Saturday. The Bison trailed Fighting Tigers 22-15 at halftime and were shut out in the second half.
New Buffalo hosts Martin at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friday’s results
Watervliet 22, Saugatuck 14
Watervliet traveled to Saugatuck and came away with a win behind freshman quarterback Tyson Williams’ first varsity start.
The Panthers (1-1) and Indians (1-1) were tied 8-8 at half before the Panthers broke the tie in the third with a touchdown.
Watervliet had a goal line stand in the fourth that resulted in a 100-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Don Smith.
Nick Polaskey and Jordan Abney also each had interceptions late to help the Panthers seal the win.
Watervliet 8 0 6 8 — 22
Saugatuck 8 0 0 6 — 14
Records — Watervliet 1-1, Saugatuck 1-1.
Complete results unavailable.
Michigan Lutheran 54, Waldron 14
Michigan Lutheran got its first win of the season on Friday after gaining 433 total yards of offense.
The Titans jumped out to a big lead, stretching the margin to 32-0 at half.
Waldron responded with a pair of scores in the third, but Lutheran scored two if its own in the fourth to keep Waldron at bay.
ML 20 12 8 14 — 54
W 0 0 14 0 — 14
First quarter
ML — Ramirez 55 run (kick failed).
ML — Spencer 50 pass from Ramirez (kick failed).
ML — Spencer 59 pass from Ramirez (Ramirez run).
Second quarter
ML — Ramirez 55 run (kick failed).
ML — Menzimer 3 run (kick failed).
Third quarter
W — Waldron touchdown (2-pt failed).
W — Waldron touchdown (2-pt conversion).
ML — Menzimer 60 run (kick failed).
Fourth quarter
ML — Menzimer 60 pass from Spencer (kick good).
ML — Lutheran touchdown (kick good).
ML W
First downs 11 16
Total net yards 433 231
Rushes-yards 20-254 45-120
Passing yards 179 111
Comp-att 4-12 5-15
Individual statistics
Lutheran leading rusher — Ramirez 7-161-2.
Lutheran leading passer — Ramirez 2-6-2 109.
Lutheran leading receiver — Spencer 2-109-2.
Records — Michigan Lutheran 1-1, Waldron 1-1.