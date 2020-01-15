Girls basketball
Michigan Lutheran 53, Covert 14
LUTHERAN (53)
Mara Rugen 7 0-0 15, Rebekah Hisle 3 3-4 9, Maria Rush 1 0-0 2, Jenna Koehler 2 0-0 4, Sophee Garcia 0 0-2 0, Abby Harris 1 1-1 3, Jessi Jewell 3 0-0 6, Clare Berghaus 6 0-0 12, Hailey Conrad 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-7 53.
COVERT (14)
Rickia Greenwood 4 2-4 10, Lucerno Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Shayla Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-4 14.
Lutheran 16 21 7 9 — 53
Covert 4 5 2 3 — 14
3-point goals — Lutheran 1 (Rugen), Covert 0. Total fouls — Lutheran 3, Covert 7. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Hisle (ML) 5. Assists — Jewell (ML) 5. Steals — Rugen (ML) 4.
Records — Lutheran 6-0 BCS White, 8-0; Covert 0-4, 0-4.
River Valley 53, Countryside 4
COUNTRYSIDE (4)
Celina Robinson 1 2-5 4. Totals: 1 2-5 4.
RIVER VALLEY (53)
Lucia Rico 2 0-0 4, Macey Springer 2 0-0 4, Emma Springer 5 0-0 10, Alexis McCarty 3 0-0 6, Hailey Hauch 3 0-0 6, Joanna Vert 3 1-1 8, Annekah Witter 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Jirtle 2 1-2 5, Rebecca Oman 3 0-3 6. Totals: 25 2-6 53.
Countryside 0 0 1 3 — 4
R. Valley 15 4 12 22 — 53
3-point goals — Countryside 0, River Valley 1 (Vert). Total fouls — Countryside 6, River Valley 6. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Countryside 0-5, 0-5; River Valley 4-2, 5-4.
Schoolcraft 47, Niles 41
NILES (41)
K. Patterson 2 2-2 7, Davies 0 1-2 1, Palmer 6 0-0 12, A. Patterson 6 2-4 19, Skarbek 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 7-10 41.
SCHOOLCRAFT (47)
Walther 1 0-2 3, Reid 2 0-0 4, Sayman 3 8-11 14, Onlen 1 0-0 2, Rosey 0 2-2 2, Miller 2 2-2 6, Schupped 8 0-0 16. Totals: 17 12-17 47.
Niles 15 9 4 13 — 41
Schoolcraft 7 15 16 9 — 47
3-point goals — Niles 6 (A. Patterson 5, K. Patterson), Schoolcraft 1 (Walther). Total fouls — Niles 14, Schoolcraft 4. Rebounds — Davies (N) 9.
Records — Niles 5-3, Schoolcraft 6-1.
Hartford 34, Marcellus 26
HARTFORD (34)
M. Nelson 6 3-5 18, J. Galvan 2 0-2 6, K. McCoy 1 0-0 2, V. Delarosa 1 0-0 2, N. Covington 1 0-1 2, A. Snodgrass 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 3-8 34.
MARCELLUS (26)
J. Small 0 2-4 2, H. Wilds 0 2-2 2, A. Tibbs 1 0-0 2, A. Daugherty 3 1-3 7, E. Holmes 0 0-2 0, S. Lowery 3 2-5 8, R. Welburn 0 1-6 1, R. Mihills 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 8-22 26.
Hartford 5 10 7 12 — 34
Marcellus 5 11 4 6 — 26
3-point goals — Hartford 5 (Nelson 3, Galvan 2), Marcellus 0. Total fouls — Hartford 16, Marcellus 11. Fouled out — Snodgrass (H). Technical fouls — none.
Records — Hartford 5-2 Southwest 10, 6-2; Marcellus 3-4, 4-4.
Centreville 47, Decatur 33
CENTREVILLE (47)
Asia Pratel 1 0-0 2, Amy Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Joanna Larsen 9 1-1 19, Grace Edwards 1 0-0 2, Olivia Deeds 3 0-0 8, Paige Walton 2 0-0 4, Madison Schrader 1 0-0 3, Isabel Stauffer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 1-1 47.
DECATUR (33)
Regan Rose 3 7-6 13, Dani Confer 2 0-0 5, Morgan Hall 2 2-2 6, Leah Baushke 2 2-0 4, Jania Green 1 4-3 5. Totals: 10 15-11 33.
Centreville 16 13 12 6 – 47
Decatur 4 9 6 14 – 33
3-point goals – Centreville 4 (Deeds 2, Carpenter, Schrader); Decatur 2 (Rose, Confer). Total fouls – Centreville 14, Decatur 4. Fouled Out – None. Technical Fouls – None. Records – Centreville 7-0 SW10, 9-0; Decatur 5-2 SW10, 7-2.
New Buffalo 59, Howardsville Christian 20
Complete results unavailable
Boys basketball
Constantine 73, Berrien Springs 57
CONSTANTINE (73)
Ty Dumm 1 0-0 2, Davonte Conley 5 0-0 12, Hunter Bacheller 8 4-7 23, Logan Miller 1 0-0 2, Trey Salisbury 8 4-5 20, Caleb Wisel 3 0-0 7, Cory King 3 1-1 7. Totals: 29 9-13 73.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (57)
Byron Tate 2 0-0 4, Jackson Glanzer 6 2-3 14, Marshall McFarland 11 3-5 25, Josiah Pittman 2 3-5 8, Jaylen Thompson 1 2-2 4, Zeb Bodtke 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-15 57.
Constantine 18 17 18 20 — 73
B. Springs 19 12 11 15 — 57
3-point goals — Constantine 6 (Bacheller 3, Conley 2, Wisel), B. Springs 1 (Pittman). Total fouls — Constantine 14, Berrien Springs 15. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Constantine 3-3, Berrien Springs 2-4.
Michigan Lutheran 60, Covert 32
LUTHERAN (60)
Alex Ritter 4 2-2 10, AJ DeWeerd 2 0-0 4, Max Plocher 2 0-0 5, Sam Taylor 1 0-0 2, Nick Lockman 5 1-1 13, Abdul Erby 4 0-2 8, Isaiah Daylo 2 0-0 5, Daniel Adams 1 0-0 2, Adam Rosenbaum 5 1-3 11. Totals: 26 4-6 60.
COVERT (32)
Jesse Hernandez 2 0-0 5, Hector Hernandez 4 0-0 9, Orlando Aldaco 4 0-0 12, Lazarus Gallegos 1 0-0 3, Michael Darling 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 1-2 32.
Lutheran 22 9 10 19 — 60
Covert 3 17 3 9 — 32
3-point goals — Lutheran 4 (Lockman 2, Plocher, Daylo), Covert 7 (Aldaco 4, J. Hernandez, H. Hernandez, Gallegos). Total fouls — Lutheran 5, Covert 11. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
Records — Lutheran 2-2 BCS White, 3-3; Covert 0-5, 0-6.
River Valley 54, Countryside 30
COUNTRYSIDE (30)
Charles Booker 1 0-0 2, Lamarion Gordon 1 0-0 3, Jamere Matlock 3 5-8 12, Brandon Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Terrance Allen 1 0-0 3, Jeffrey Brown 3 0-0 6. Totals: 11 5-8 30.
RIVER VALLEY (54)
Levi Strauss 1 0-0 2, Lennon Lange 5 0-0 11, Wil Korbel 6 6-11 18, Jacob Barbour 2 0-0 5, Tylar Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Carson Taylor 1 0-0 2, Josh Seifert 1 0-0 3, Matthew Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Davyd Bronson 4 0-0 8, Kenny Gibson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 7-15 54.
Countryside 10 12 4 4 — 30
R. Valley 13 10 12 19 — 54
3-point goals — Countryside 3 (Gordon, Matlock, Allen), River Valley 3 (Lange, Barbour, Seifert). Total fouls — Countryside 15, River Valley 11.
Records — Countryside 2-2 BCS White, 2-3; River Valley 5-0, 7-2.
Buchanan 62, Niles 52
BUCHANAN (62)
Brad VanOverberghe 19, Logan Carson 18, Chris Young 11.
NILES (52)
Mari Nichols 22, Cerious Wilson 10.
Buchanan 12 14 19 17 — 62
Niles 15 9 19 9 — 52
Records — Buchanan 4-1, Niles 2-5.
Complete results unavailable.
Gull Lake 69, St. Joseph 40
ST. JOSEPH (40)
Jeremiah Sterling 3 5-6 9, Conner Wright 1 4-6 7, Griffin Shinrock 2 2-2 6, Brennen Kerns 2 0-0 5, Luke Hedstrom 1 0-0 3, Joshua Terry 1 0-0 3, Andy Blomgren 1 1-1 3, Grant Hardy 1 0-0 2, Samuel Simpson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 12 12-17 40.
GULL LAKE (69)
Caleb Taylor 9 2-2 23, Jack Lockerbie 3 1-3 10, Zach Collard 2 6-13 10, Nick Deanda 2 2-2 6, John Stage 1 2-2 5, Tyler Corstange 2 0-0 5, Max Skrceny 1 1-2 3, Jacob Louden 1 0-0 2, Haidyn Garrison 0 2-2 2, Zach Pejka 1 0-0 2. 22 17-28 69.
3-point goals – Gull Lake 8 (Taylor 3, Lockerbie 3, Stage, Corstange), St. Joseph 4 (Hedstrom, Terry, Wright, Kerns). Records – Gull Lake 4-3, St. Joseph 2-5.
Complete results unavailable
Brandywine 70, Watervliet 41
BRANDYWINE (70)
Jordan Abrams 7 0-0 17, Kendall Chrismon 4 1-2 9, Caleb 4 0-0 9, Michael Cole 1 4-6 6, Brock Prienkert 3 0-0 6, Shane Brown 2 0-0 5, Gabe Gouin 1 3-3 5, Tim Walker 2 0-2 4, Carson Knapp 1 0-0 3, Bryce Taberski 1 0-0 2, Jacob Fox 1 0-0 2, Jaelen Briggs 0 2-4 2. Totals: 27 10-17 70.
WATERVLIET (41)
Andrew Chisek 3 8-8 14, Evan Hutchins 3 1-2 8, Jordan Abney 1 2-2 5, Curtis White 2 0-0 4, Kenny Russell 1 0-0 3, Davis Kins 1 0-0 3, Brennan Bornas 1 0-0 2, Cole Pline 1 0-0 2. 13 11-12 41.
Brandywine 22 12 22 14 – 70
Watervliet 7 12 15 7 – 41
3-point goals – Brandywine 6 (Abrams 3, Brown, Byrd, Knapp), Watervliet 4 (Hutchins, Russell, Abney, Kins). Total fouls – Watervliet 15, Brandywine 15. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – Brandywine 7-0, Watervliet 2-5.
White Pigeon 54, Eau Claire 51
WHITE PIGEON (54)
Cauper 2 8-12 12, C. Jackson 4 2-6 10, Kemp 5 0-0 10, Murphy 3 3-4 9, Hollingsworth 3 0-0 7, D. Jackson 1 0-0 3, Freedline 0 2-2 2, Lane 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 16-26 54
EAU CLAIRE (51)
Marquis Hackney 5 1-2 13, Damarion Travis 5 2-6 13, Deshun Holmes 4 0-0 8, Karmelo Taylor 3 0-0 7, Terrance Murphy 1 1-2 3, Daquawn Evans 1 1-2 3, Marlon Moore 1 1-2 3, Joel Gomez 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 7-14 51.
White Pigeon 11 11 17 15 – 54
Eau Claire 10 10 14 17 – 51
3-point goals – Eau Claire 3 (Hackney, Taylor, Travis), White Pigeon 2 (D. Jackson, Hollingsworth). Total fouls – Eau Claire 19, White Pigeon 15. Fouled out – Eau Claire (Travis). Technical fouls – None.
New Buffalo 48, Howardsville Christian 47
NEW BUFFALO (48)
Anthony Lijewski 5 0-0 12, Ryan Vinson 6 0-2 6 12, 5 0-1 10, Sean Gordon 1 2-3 5, Markvell Shaw 2 0-0 5, 1 2-4 4. Totals: 21 2-7 48.
HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN (47)
Jason Jergens 9 3-4 24, Josh Rose 2 5-8 9, Josiah Rose 1 2-2 4, Zach Grandlinard 2 0-1 4, Josh Parks 1 1-1 3, Ethan Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 12-18 47.
New Buffalo 8 9 17 14 – 48
Howardsville 10 11 16 10 – 47
3-point goals – New Buffalo 4 (Lijewski 2, Shaw, Gordon), Howardsville Christian 3 (Jergens 3). Total fouls – New Buffalo 16, Howardsville Christian 12. Fouled out – None. Technical fouls – None. Records – New Buffalo 4-0 BCS White, 4-1; Howardsville Christian 3-2 BCS White, 4-3.
Lawrence 53, Lake Mich. Catholic 30
LAWRENCE (53)
Zapata 4 1-1 12, Lopez 2 5-6 11, K. Smith 4 1-4 10, Bol 4 1-4 9, Capeman 2 2-2 6, Majauwski 1 0-0 3, Bowen 0 2-6 2, Payment 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 16-21 53.
LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC (30)
Koenig 4 0-1 9, Jozwiak 2 0-1 6, Nerio 2 0-1 5, Allen 1 2-2 5, Ireland 1 0-0 3, Green 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-5 30.
Lawrence 11 7 17 18 –53
LM Catholic 9 8 5 8 – 30
3-point goals – LM Catholic 6 (Jozwiak 2, Koenig, Nerio, Ireland, Allen), Lawrence 5 (Zapata 3, K. Smith, Majauski). Total fouls – LM Catholic 18, Lawrence 15. Fouled out – LM Catholic (Allen), Lawrence (Capeman). Technical Fouls – None.