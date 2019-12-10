Girls basketball
White Pigeon 47, River Valley 46
White Pigeon (47)
Claycee West 9 10-13 Claycee West 29, Tatum Gaylor 2 1-2 6, Reyna Fielis 2 0-0 4, Katie Long 1 0-0 2, Clara Valera 1 0-0 2, Courtney Delarye 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 11-15 47.
River Valley (46)
Lucia Rico 6 6-11 20, Taylor Volstorf 4 2-4 12, Joanna Vert 3 0-0 6, Annekah Witter 1 0-0 3, Hailey Hauch 1 0-2, 2, Emma Springer 1 1-8 3. Totals: 16 9-25 46.
3-point field goals – River Valley 5 (Rico 2, Volstorf 2, Witter), White Pigeon 2 (West, Gaylor). Total fouls – White Pigeon 9, River Valley 9. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – River Valley 26.
Marcellus 44, Bangor 26
MARCELLUS (44)
S. Lowery 3 5-9 11, R. Mitius 4 0-0 8, R. Weuburn 2 3-6 7, A. Tibbs 2 1-3 6, J. Small 1 2-5 4, A. Daugherty 2 0-0 4. E. Holmes 1 0-0 2, H. Wiudes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-23 44.
BANGOR (26)
A. Littlefield 4 0-5 8, L. Strampel 3 1-4 7, E. Hernandez 1 2-2 5, A. Birner 2 0-2 4, M. Barajas 0 2-4 2, A. Serratos 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 5-21 26.
Marcellus 12 9 14 9 – 44
Bangor 1 7 7 11 – 26
3-point field goals – Marcellus 1 (Tibbs), Bangor 1 (Hernandez). Total fouls – Marcellus 17, Bangor 19. Fouled out – Hernandez, Barajas (Bangor). Technical Fouls – None.
Other scores
Centreville 70, Decatur 5
Boys basketball
River Valley 45, Decatur 28
RIVER VALLEY (45)
Lennon Lange 8 0-1 20, William Korbel 1 1-2 3, Jacob Barbour 2 6, Tylar Montgomery 1 2, Josh Siefert 1 3, Matthew Schmidt 2 2-2 7, Davyd Bronson 1 2-2 4.
Totals: 16 5-7 45.
Decatur (28)
Ben Cerven 2 2-4 8, Hunter Slavings 2 5, Colin Warkentien 1 1-3 3, Matt Allett 0-2 0, Roy Dear 2 5, Ethan Makowski 2-2 2.
Totals: 9 5-12 28.
River Valley 17 6 10 12 — 45
Decatur 13 6 2 7 — 28
3-point field goals: River Valley 8 (Lange 4, Barbour 2, Seifert 1, Schmidt 1), Decatur 5 (Cerven 2, Slavings 1, Spangler 1, Dear 1). Total Fouls: River Valley 11, Decatur 12. Technical Fouls: None. Records: River Valley 1-0, Decatur 0-1.
Boys bowling
Coloma 26, Comstock 4
COLOMA – Charlie Cullitan 157-150-307, Ryan Wilson 148-161-309, Damian Gomez 192-188-380, Nick Santarlas 113 (one game), Jonathan Swetay 135 (one game), Brodie McQuillan 122 (one game), Noah Blankenship 135 (one game). Team scores: 745-756-1501.
Girls bowling
Coloma 29, Comstock 1
COLOMA – Eadie Needham 95-116-211, Madison McQuillan 125-150-275, Ashley Ikerd 158-173-331, Carissa Richmond 116-128-244, Morgan Hosbein 200-211-411. Team scores: 694-778-1,472.