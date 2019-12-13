Girls basketball
Berrien Springs 45, Parchment 40
PARCHMENT (40)
Rachel Maxey 0 0-2 0, Kasey Leckie 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Miller 7 0-4 14, Grace Wachowski 1 1-2 3, Allison Geiger 1 3-3 5, Ilyse Wilson-Stewart 1 0-2 2, Aly Buytendorp 3 2-4 10, Jessica Drier 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-17 40.
BERRIEN SPRINGS (45)
Zoe Dortch 2 2-6 6, Hillary Dortch 8 1-2 17, Ny’Ja Eddie 1 1-2 3, Kym’meisha Ellis-Davis 1 0-0 2, Maggie Griffiths 2 1-2 5, YahJuana Johnson 1 0-0 2, Taneya Shivers 1 1-2 4, Emma Tyson 2 2-2 6. Totals: 18 8-16 45.
Parchment 8 8 9 15 — 40
B. Springs 8 7 8 22 — 45
3-point goals — Parchment 2 (Buytendorp 2), Berrien Springs 1 (Shivers). Total fouls — Parchment 17, Berrien Springs 18. Fouled out — Buytendorp (P), H. Dortch (BSp). Rebounds — H. Dortch (BSp) 7. Steals — H. Dortch (BSp) 6.
Records — Berrien Springs 1-1 BCS Red, 3-1.
Marcellus 51, Eau Claire 6
MARCELLUS (51)
J. Small 1 0-0 2, H. Wildes 4 0-0 8, A. Tibbs 1 0-0 3, A. Daugherty 1 0-0 2, E. Holmes 2 2-2 6, R. Welburn 5 0-0 10, R. Mihills 8 0-0 16. Totals: 24 2-2 51.
EAU CLAIRE (6)
Jelissa Mandujano 1 0-0 2, Makaihia Hayes 1 0-0 2, Amarya Lewis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 0-0 6.
Marcellus 19 16 6 10 — 51
Eau Claire 0 2 2 2 — 6
3-point goals — Marcellus 1 (Tibbs), Eau Claire 0. Total fouls — Marcellus 1, Eau Claire 6. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Records — Eau Claire 0-2 Southwest 10, 0-3.
Boys swimming
St. Joseph 92, Kal. Loy Norrix 87
200 medley relay — St. Joseph (L. Crawford, T. Burrow, An. Moyer, B. Burrow) 1:51.78; 200 freestyle — Ay. Moyer (SJ) 1:54.92; 200 IM — B. Burrow (SJ) 2:23.66; 50 freestyle — J. Haunhorst (SJ) 24.56; diving — J. Maynard (SJ) 216.8; 100 butterfly — An. Moyer (SJ) 1:01.06; 100 freestyle — Ay. Moyer (SJ) 50.97; 500 freestyle — J. Cox (SJ) 5:34.34; 200 free relay — Loy Norrix 1:41.56; 100 backstroke — R. Wassink (LN) 1:09.32; 100 breaststroke — I. Balden (LN) 1:17.31; 400 free relay — Loy Norrix 4:10.96.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Buchanan 54, Cassopolis 24
Contested matches only
135 — William Westphal (C) p. Walker Barz 2:00; 171 — Gage Collins (C) p. Alex Weinber 1:28.
Girls bowling
Wednesday’s results
Coloma 27, Schoolcraft 3
Team total — Coloma 1431, Schoolcraft 1049.
Baker games — Coloma 152, Schoolcraft 77; Coloma 138, Schoolcraft 85.
Coloma — Carissa Richmond 344, Morgan Hosbein 320, Madison McQuillan 280, Ashley Ikerd 260, Eadie Needham 227.