Girls basketball
BC Harper Creek 51, St. Joseph 23
ST. JOSEPH (23)
Caroline Veine 1 0-0 3, Symone King 1 1-6 3, Alex Malone 2 5-8 9, Mae Fischer 1 0-0 2, Karly Klaer 2 0-0 4, Cailynn Junk 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-14 23.
HARPER CREEK (51)
Marlene Bussler 2 1-3 6, Abbey Hicks 0 4-4 4, Maddie Alexander 10 9-15 29, Erica Gipson 3 0-0 6, Sarah Berning 1 0-2 2, Alysa Wager 0 2-6 2, Grace Weller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 16-30 51.
St. Joseph`9`8`4`2`—`23
Harper Creek`13`14`11`13`—`51
3-point goals — St. Joseph 1 (Veine), Harper Creek 1 (Bussler). Total fouls — St. Joseph 20, Harper Creek 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — St. Joseph 27 (King 6), Harper Creek 30 (Alexander 15). Assists — Bussler (HC) 6. Steals — Veine (SJ) 3, Alexander (HC) 5.
Records — St. Joseph 0-1, Harper Creek 1-0.
Brandywine 53, Coloma 33
COLOMA (33)
Megan Koenigshof 6 3-4 15, Marissa Sherburn 3 0-0 9, Adian Allmon 1 0-0 2, Taylor Brown 1 0-1 2, Megan Neubecker 1 1-3 3, Vanessa Crisenbery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 4-8 33.
BRANDYWINE (53)
Zakiyyah Abdullah 4 1-3 10, Alysa Adamczyk 2 0-0 6, Malikiyyah Abdullah 3 2-2 11, Kennedy Byrd 3 3-8 9, Alexis Rhodes 4 3-4 13, Bethany Duval 1 1-2 4. Totals: 17 10-19 53.
Coloma`5`8`15`5`—`33
Brandywine`20`6`10`17`—`53
3-point goals — Coloma 3 (Sherburn 3), Brandywine 9 (M. Abdullah 3, Adamczyk 2, Rhodes 2, Z. Abdullah, Duval). Total fouls — Coloma 15, Brandywine 11. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Neubecker (C) 14. Steals — Koenigshof (C) 4.
Records — Coloma 0-1, Brandywine 1-0.
Berrien Springs 50, Watervliet 40
BERRIEN SPRINGS (50)
Zoe Dortch 9 0-2 18, Hilary Dortch 3 1-2 7, Eddie Ny'Ja 0 1-2 1, Kym'meisha Ellis-Davis 2 0-2 4, Maggie Griffifths 3 3-4 9, Miracle Love 1 0-0 5, Taneya Shivers 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-12 50.
WATERVLIET (40)
Samantha Dietz 8 2-8 18, Alexis Worley 3 0-0 7, Madison Saunders 3 0-0 6, Addison Riley 2 1-3 5Adriyanna Winters 1 0-0 2, Madison Flowers 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-11 40.
Berrien Springs`10`15`14`11`–`50
Watervliet`3`17`9`11`–`40
Records – Berrien Springs 1-0, Watewrvliet 0-1.
Three Rivers 54, Niles 43
THREE RIVERS (54)
Henlin 5 3-6 13, Kelly 3 3-4 12, Miller 3 4-6 12, Nins 2 0-0 6, Knapp 2, 0-0 6, Charrat 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 11-18 54.
NILES (43)
Reese Davies 5 1-2 11, Alycia Patterson 4 1-1 9, Amara Palmer 4 0-0 8, Morgan Warren 2 1-2 5, SSydney Skarbeck 2 0-0 4, Bailey Bickel 2 0-0 4, Alexis Rauch 0 2-4 2.Marika Ruppart 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 5-11 43.
Three Rivers`12`9`15`18`–`54
Niles`10`13`10`10`–`43
Records – Three Rivers 1-0, Niles 0-1.
Howardsville Christian 36, Countryside 16
HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN (36)
Hosteller 22, Brown 4, Gardner 4, Rupp 3, Hagenbach 3.
Countryside (16)
Yneisha Washington 5, Celina Robinson 5, Carolyn Deneau 4, Pullen 2.
Records – Howardsville Christian 1-0, Countryside 0-1.
Bridgman 28, Lawrence 11
Bridgman (28)
Liv Tomlin 3 0-2 6, Jaylynn Krieger 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Norris 2 2-2 6, Talea Lavanway 2 0-0 4, Sam Rydwelski 0 2-2 2, Lily Badger 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-6 28.
Lawrence (11)
Mancera 3 0-0 6, Murney 1 0-0 2, Peek 0 3-4 3, Stroud0 0-2 0. Totals 4 3-6 11.
Bridgman`6`10`8`4`–`28
Lawrence`3`2`0`6`–`11
Records – Bridgman 1-0, Lawrence 0-1.