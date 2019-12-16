Hoffmann steps down as coach

Pat Hoffmann has resigned after a long, successful run as St. Joseph boys tennis coach.
Hoffmann cited health reasons for his decision. He said he will continue teaching at St. Joseph, but has no plans to coach again.
Hoffmann has been head coach of the Bears for the last 24 seasons, winning 22 regional titles and never failing to reach the state finals.
He also coached at Lake Michigan Catholic for seven years prior to taking over at St. Joseph, and was the Bears’ girls coach for 10 seasons, winning four regional titles.
St. Joseph won the Division 3 state championship in 2007, the first fall season of boys tennis in Michigan. The Bears were state runner-up in the spring of 2007.
“Competitively, it would be easy to say that my fondest memory in educational athletics would be the team state championship in 2007, which was an unbelievable thrill,” Hoffmann said. “However, I think that the consistency of achievement over the many years is actually something I am more proud of.”
Hoffmann also guided the Bears to a state runner-up finish in 2012, and 20 top-five finishes overall. He led the St. Joseph girls team to the runner-up spot in 1997.
Hoffmann was also the supervisor for the City of St. Joseph’s summer tennis program, and worked with many of his future high school standouts from a young age.
“What I will look back on the most fondly though will be the relationships that I developed with our student-athletes over the years,” Hoffmann said. “I had the opportunity to work with many of the kids starting when they were just seven or eight years old. Watching them grow in confidence and ability over the years has been an indescribable honor and privilege.”
