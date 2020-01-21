For many people, an ACL tear is an injury that you never return from.
For those who do rehab their way back, very few of them had torn both ACLs in two totally different accidents. So was the case for Bridgman’s Hunter Adams.
Then a junior, Adams tore his left ACL during football season. After a speedy turnaround to get back from the injury, Adams returned for his junior campaign on the basketball court, only to have that season also cut short with a tear to his right ACL.
Adams, now a senior, is back and fully healthy for the Bees.
In the fall, he helped guide Bridgman to an 8-1 record in their inaugural eight-man football season at the quarterback position.
He’s also helped the Bees’ basketball team get out to a 7-3 start.
“His doctor, his surgeon and his physical therapist, who we spoke to after the injuries happened, they said they’ve never had a young man that dedicated work that hard to get back for athletics,” Bridgman basketball coach Mike Miller said. “I have never seen an athlete work that hard, grueling weight room-by-yourself-type hours, to get back for high school athletics.
“It just shows so much about his character, how much he cares about his teammates, his work ethic and his competitiveness.”
Before his injuries during his junior year, Adams set a pair of Bridgman school rebounding records as a sophomore. He currently holds records for most rebounds in a single game (25), as well as the single-season rebounding mark (283). Adams ended the season averaging nearly 18 rebounds and 14 points per game.
Miller said it’s possible Adams could again set his own record.
“He’s averaging 19 rebounds per game, which is unbelievable,” Miller said. “He’s on pace to break his own record and we’re (10) games into the season. It’s definitely not off base.”
Outside of basketball and football, Adams is also a first baseman on the baseball team. He said he hopes to play college athletics after gradating from Bridgman in the spring.
Wherever he attends college, he said he plans to study exercise science. Currently, Adams carries a 3.3 GPA in the classroom.
What was your motivation to return from your injuries?
My motivation was to prove everybody wrong. It was kind of like a freak accident. I was born with small ACLs that couldn’t grow to my body, and the doctor said he was so surprised that it took me this long to tear my ACLs. I was told that I could not play (my senior) year. I was just motivated to prove everybody wrong that I was going to play.
How does a pair of injuries like that affect you mentally?
It was really hard. There were days that I was just down. There were other days that I was better, but I was still down, because I didn’t understand at the time. I always heard that if you tear your ACL, it’s like the worst ever and you’ll never recover, but then going through it, it just changed my whole mindset. I went to a therapist in La Porte, and she said that it doesn’t matter with an ACL what you are, it matters how much time you put back into it. I just wanted to show everybody that tearing your ACL isn’t the end of the world.
What was it like to set a school record as a sophomore?
It was a huge deal for me. When I was a freshman, I was on varsity and I started, but I was more of a role player and not as big of a threat. As a sophomore I had more of a chip on my shoulder. I wanted to be the best player and the best rebounder. Coach Miller has this thing where if you get 20 rebounds in a game, he’ll buy you a steak dinner. My freshman year I never got it. As a sophomore I said, ‘I’m going to do it this year,’ and I ended up doing it twice.
Where did your love of sports come from?
My parents were both athletes all throughout high school. My mom played at LMC. She played volleyball, and my dad played at LMC for baseball and then transferred to Eastern (Michigan University). So ever since I was younger I was raised to play sports. I’ve always loved playing the game. All of them that I play, sports are just fun.
Do you have a favorite sport, and why?
My favorite sport is football. I just like the adrenaline and everything about it. It’s just so much fun.